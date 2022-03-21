Manipur: N Biren Singh Takes Oath As CM In Imphal; 'First Step To Wash Out Corruption'

In a major political development, N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur in Imphal. This comes a day after Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju announced that Biren Singh will remain the state's Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

Soon after taking his oath, CM Biren Singh interacted with the media, and stated, "My Government's first step will be to make it a corruption-free state. I would work day and night to wash out corruption from the state. The next step will be to wash out any kind of drug-related matter from the state. Thirdly, I will try to see that all the insurgents operating in the state are brought to the negotiating table and there are dialogues. These three will be my primary duties."

On March 13, Biren Singh had taken oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur after he won from the Heingang constituency by a margin of over 18,000 votes against Congress rival P Sharatchandra in the recent state assembly elections. On March 10, Singh had submitted his resignation letter as Chief Minister to Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had asked him to continue in office until the new government takes charge. He, along with Thongam Biswajit Singh, and BJP state chief A Sharda Devi had travelled to the national capital on March 15 amid reports suggesting 'groupism' inside the party and returned to Imphal on March 17.

A very warm welcome to Imphal, Shri @JPNadda Ji, Hon’ble National President, BJP. The entire state unit of @BJP4Manipur is thankful to you for being here in Imphal to take part in the oath taking ceremony of the new Government. pic.twitter.com/nkEB1hjsN4 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 21, 2022

BJP retains power in Manipur

In Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained power, winning by a majority with 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recently concluded state Assembly elections. Congress won only five seats whereas the National People's Party (NPP) won seven seats. NPP bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats. The BJP leaders had been discussing the government formation in Manipur after the BJP won an absolute majority in the state for the first time. The BJP had formed the previous government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the NPP with Biren Singh as Chief Minister. It is important to note that the BJP contested alone and managed to win a majority on the plank that a vote for the party would bring peace to the troubled state both in the Valley and the hills where tribals hold the ground.

Image: Twitter/@ANI