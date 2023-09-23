Manipur: NIA Makes One Arrest From Imphal In Transnational Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested one Moirangthem Anand Singh in connection with a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar-based leadership of terror organisations to wage a war against India by exploiting the current situation in the state. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19 in New Delhi.

"Investigation of RC 23/2023/NIA/DLI by NIA revealed that in furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by the leadership based in Myanmar of insurgent groups / proscribed terrorist Organizations are recruiting Over Ground Workers (OGWs), cadres and sympathisers to augment the strength to carry out attacks on security forces and opposing ethnic groups by exploiting current unrest in the state of Manipur," NIA said.

"And for this purpose, the aforementioned leadership are collecting arms, ammunitions and explosives by unlawful means, including plunder and pillage of government facilities and resources," the agency said.

Moirangthem was brought to New Delhi after his arrest and produced before the Jurisdictional Court on Saturday. The Court has remanded the accused to police custody for a period of five days till September 27.

Mobile internet services to be restored in Manipur from Saturday: CM

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that mobile internet services will be restored from Saturday. He also called for the cancellation of the free movement regime that allows people residing close to both sides of the India-Myanmar border to venture 16km deep into each other's territory without any document.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "The government had suspended mobile internet services on May 3 to check the spread of fake news, propaganda and hate speech. However, with the improvement of the situation, mobile internet services will be restored across the state from today."

"Our government has requested the Union Home Ministry to cancel the free movement regime. Also, security forces have not properly guarded the border. Instead of being deployed at zero point, they were found guarding the border 14-15km inside Indian territory," he claimed.