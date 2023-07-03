Manipur violence: Congress MP writes to Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha colleagues on demand discussion

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has written to fellow legislators cutting across party lines in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, urging them to demand a discussion in Parliament on the ensuing crisis in Manipur and pursue legislative interventions seeking accountability from the Centre and the state government.

Bordoloi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Nowgong, said with the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on July 20, he has written to all his colleagues in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha across state and party lines, urging them to lend their voice to the demand for a discussion on the crisis in Manipur.

"I am writing to you in the wake of devastating and escalating ethnic violence ensuing in the state of Manipur. Violence has gripped the Northeastern state since the 3rd of May 2023, and the situation in Manipur has deteriorated significantly over the past three months, with reports of widespread violence, human rights abuses, and loss of innocent lives," Bordoloi said in his letter dated July 1.

The escalating conflict between various factions, the armed forces, and insurgent groups has created an environment of fear, insecurity and unrest, adversely affecting the lives of the people living in Manipur, he said.

Bordoloi said the impact on the socio-economic fabric of Manipur is devastating, with education, healthcare and livelihoods being severely affected.

"With the monsoon session of Parliament approaching. I urge you to consider raising a demand for a discussion in Parliament on the ensuing crisis in Manipur and hope that MPs across party and state lines will pursue various legislative interventions seeking accountability from the Union and State Governments for their actions (or lack thereof)," the Congress MP said in the letter posted on Twitter.

"By doing so, you will not only bring the situation to the forefront of national discourse but also provide a platform for discussions, debates, and ultimately, viable solutions to resolve the conflict," he said.

In this time of crisis, Bordoloi said he requested the lawmakers to use their platform as an MP, which carries weight and influence, to amplify this issue both inside and outside Parliament so that it may receive sufficient national attention.

Tagging Bordoloi's tweet and letter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "We certainly hope that there will be a discussion." The Congress has said it will take up the Manipur issue strongly in Parliament and would seek a discussion on it. Some Opposition MPs had also recently demanded that the Manipur situation be discussed by a parliamentary committee.

The Congress has blamed the BJP and its "divisive politics" for the present situation in the state.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.