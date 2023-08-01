Manipur Violence: Kharge Along With I.N.D.I.A Delegation To Brief President

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with floor leaders of Opposition, and I.N.D.I.A delegation, that visited Manipur, will meet President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday. The leaders will give a memorandum to President on their visit to Manipur and also will speak about the situation in Parliament where the Central Government is passing various bills in the absence of Opposition parties. The Opposition delegation will brief the President about the ground reality of Manipur in detail.

Republic spoke to leaders who will meet President

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar said, "We had visited many camps in both parts of Manipur. We will appraise the Governor about the situation. The Parliament consists of President, so we will tell the President that we are ready to cooperate with the government in all possible ways to bring back peace and normalcy. We are hopeful of her positive response. The total failure of the government worsened the situation, there is a major trust deficit in Manipur. A detailed report will be submitted to the President." We will for sure appraise the Parliament situation as well but the meeting is specifically for Manipur. That is why 21 MPs are part of the delegation. Other issues will be dealt with by top leaders only, he added.

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said, "This government is very inhuman and insensitive, the situation in Manipur is worse but nothing is being done, we visited almost 8-10 relief camps, met victims and affected people. We gave a memorandum to Manipur Governor, he also said the same that everyone from the ruling party and Opposition should have come to Manipur to see the ground reality. But it's sad that this government neither wants discussion on Manipur nor they will go to Manipur."

We will meet President, we will submit a memorandum. Our Leader of Opposition Malliakarjun Kharge will also join us, he only took time from the President for us. We all decided that President should be made aware of the situation we have seen in Manipur. She is a woman and we are sure she will understand the pain of women and children. A detailed report has been prepared which will be given to the President.

This government is doing unconstitutional things, democracy is murdered, If there is 'No Confidence Motion' then no bill can be passed until and unless discussion happens on the motion. But in this government's case, everything is the opposite. They are passing bills. Hence, we want President to intervene on the issue.

Before meeting President all opposition leaders will meet in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge and then will decide who will go.

IUML MP ET Basheer Mohammad, "This is a serious matter but the government's non-serious attitude is what we need to highlight. For now, I only know that President has given me the time to meet. I don't know who will go. Medical students have multiple times urged to shift them in Delhi but they have received no response from the government. We want their hope not to die and therefore Opposition is doing what the centre should've done. We are expecting a positive response from the President."