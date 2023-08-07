Manipur Violence: NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar

Scores of workers of the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction gathered at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi on Monday to protest against the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur that has claimed more than 160 lives.

Around 100 activists of the Pune unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gathered for the protest with posters bearing messages such as "What is more valuable? Our lives or votes?".

The protesters, led by the party's Pune City unit chief Prashant Jagtap, also raised slogans against the Centre and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, who was present at the protest, said the opposition parties are demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence in Parliament. She also sought justice for women in the strife-torn state.

"The opposition demands a discussion on Manipur in the Parliament. This fight is to deliver justice to those sisters and mothers who have suffered there," she said.

A protester said, "We are staging this protest to wake the Centre up in the hope that it will take measures to restore peace in Manipur. With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, the intensity of hatred among people is increasing." More than 160 people have been killed in the ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3.