Manish Sisodia Alleges CBI, ED Being Used As 'conspiracy Tools' To Execute Operation Lotus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged that central agencies like CBI and ED are being used for 'Operation Lotus' by the BJP. He even said that in 95 per cent of the cases, the probe agencies are "being used as tools to topple" democratically elected state governments.

Sisodia, who is facing scathing allegations in the Liquorgate scam in Delhi, is on a 6-day tour of Gujarat from today, September 21 to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. It is to mention that investigation is ongoing in several cases against many other AAP leaders including AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Delhi's Health minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA from Punjab Jaswant Singh Gajjan, among others.

'Operation Kamal or Lotus' is a term used by the opposition, especially after the ruling state governments in a few states were allegedly toppled by the BJP, as claimed by opposition leaders, with several leaders from the opposing front also joining the BJP. Moreover, BJP has been able to successfully garner support from various parties in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand to form governments in these states.

CBI, ED working under 'Operation Lotus': Manish Sisodia

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote: "CBI and ED are only working today to carry out 'Operation Lotus'. In 95% of the cases, agencies have become the tool of their conspiracy to topple the elected governments of the people. How will the country progress like this?"

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia under the scanner

Many locations associated with Sisodia were raided by the ED for about 15 hours, earlier in September, in the alleged Liquorgate scam, in which he is being probed for providing undue benefits in the tender process for liquor licencees for the year 2021-22 in Delhi. It is alleged that the excise policy was framed to favour the licensees including waiver or reduction in license fee and an extension of L-1 license without approval.

