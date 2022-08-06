Manish Sisodia Alleges 'LG's U-turn On Excise Policy Caused Huge Loss', Demands CBI Probe

In a new twist to the row over the Delhi excise policy, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia blamed ex-Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for the government allegedly suffering a loss of crores of rupees. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he accused the then LG of changing his stance on the excise policy at the eleventh hour benefiting existing liquour vendors in authorized areas. Sisodia alleged that the LG set an unreasonable condition two days before the commencement of the policy thereby ensuring that no liquor shops could open in unauthorized areas. Hence, he called upon the CBI to probe the matter.

Manish Sisodia remarked, "In the new excise policy, there was a principle that there will be an equitable distribution of shops. The number of shops won't increase. The shops will be equally distributed in Delhi so that there isn't a hooch tragedy. In May 2021, this policy was passed by the Cabinet and sent to the LG for his approval. Before approving the policy, the LG read it very carefully and gave very important suggestions. Accepting all these suggestions, the Cabinet approved a new policy and sent it to the LG. The LG approved it."

"When the files pertaining to the opening of the shops went to the LG, he changed his stance. On November 15, 2021, the LG put forth a condition that the permission of DDA and MCD will be necessary to open shops in unauthorized areas. Under the aegis of the excise policy, liquor shops have always been propping up in unauthorized areas," he added.

Arguing the need to have a CBI investigation, the Delhi Deputy CM opined, "Owing to this change of stance, the shops could not be opened in unauthorized areas. The new licensees went to the court and the court ordered that in authorized wards, their license fees should not be collected, their license fees should be relaxed on a pro-rata basis. Because of this, the government faced suffered losses worth thousands of crores. The government was going to hugely benefit from the new excise policy. "

Delhi LG bats for CBI probe into liquor policy

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.