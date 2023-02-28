Manish Sisodia And Satyendar Jain Resign As Delhi Ministers After Arrests By CBI & ED

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has resigned as minister a day after his arrest by the CBI over the alleged liquor scam. Sisodia held a total of 18 portfolios including health, education, home, tourism among others.

Apart from Sisodia, another jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain has also resigned. Both their resignations have been accepted, sources revealed.

According to top sources from AAP, the departments previously being managed by Sisodia and Jain will be distributed among MLAs between Kailash Gehlot and Raj Kumar Anand who are already part of the cabinet. While Gehlot is Delhi's transport minister, Raj Kumar Anand is the minister of social welfare.

This comes just under an hour after Supreme Court refused to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging the CBI arrest. The SC bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud advised Sisodia's legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to approach the Delhi High Court.

While Sisodia has been jailed for the alleged scam under the liquor policy which was implemented in the national capital in November 2021, power minister Jain was arrested in May last year on the charges of money laundering based on the FIR filed by CBI in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Where Sisodia is accused of receiving kickbacks from private liquor vendors and causing revenue loss of crores of rupees, Jain was accused of money laundering by setting up four shell companies. His family was also booked by the CBI as they laundered Rs 11.78 crore in 2011-12 and Rs 4.63 crore in 2015-16, per CBI's complaints.