'Manish Sisodia Architect Of Delhi Liquor Scam': BJP Makes Big Claim Against AAP Leader

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday leveled up the attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who is in jail in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped Excise Policy case. Addressing a press conference, Poonawalla cited a recent court order and called Manish Sisodia the 'architect' of Delhi's Liquor Policy scam.

"Why did the court refuse to give relief to Manish Sisodia, accused in the liquor scam?" Shehzad Poonawalla asked. "He is the architect, planner, and executor of the entire scam," the BJP leader claimed.

BJP cites three big findings of Delhi court

Poonawalla listed three major findings of the Delhi court in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. "Today, there emerge 3 findings by the court. First, prima facie, a 100 crore bribe has been taken by Manish Sisodia. The liquor scam has not been of an 'individual', rather it's 'institutional'. Lastly, the investigations are being hampered," he alleged.

Reading the Delhi court's order on Manish Sisodia's bail plea application, he quoted the court as saying, "It's clear from the above discussion that the applicant (Manish Sisodia) had played a vital role in the above criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation and implementation for the Delhi Excise Policy to ensure achievements of objectives of the said conspiracy. The payment of advance kickbacks of Rs 90-100 crore was meant for him and his colleagues. The major amount has been rooted through accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek, and Dinesh Arora."

He also mentioned that the commission of the liquor contractors was allegedly increased from 2 percent to 12 percent in the national capital, out of which 6 percent had to be returned after kickbacks, making it not only a matter of corruption, but also of extortion.

Further, the BJP spokesperson went on to underline the threats posed to the investigation if Manish Sisodia walks out of prison. He mentioned, "The court said that if this person (Manish Sisodia) is released, then this person himself or any of his accomplices will threaten and threaten the prime witness. Therefore his bail is being rejected."

Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning, received a major setback on March 31 following the rejection of his bail plea by a Delhi court. He was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 10 in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Delhi government’s now-scrapped Excise Policy.