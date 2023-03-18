Manish Sisodia Arrest Based On Fiction Not Fact: AAP As BJP Mulls No-confidence Motion

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government Saturday. Chadha said the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested on the basis of fiction and not fact. Mounting a verbose offensive against the BJP, Sisodia said, "They (BJP) want India to turn into an autocracy." "The probe agencies only have malicious and fabricated stories against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia."

Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy CM and the national capital's ex-education minister, has been arrested in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy.

AAP on BJP moving no-confidence motion in Delhi Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also responded to the BJP potentially bringing a no-confidence motion in the Delhi Assembly. "The Aam Aadmi Party has a massive mandate of 62 out of 70 MLAs. BJP wants to topple Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party by bringing no confidence motion on eight seats. Like in Maharashtra, the BJP is trying to topple AAP in Delhi," Chadha said.

No confidence motion democratic right: BJP

Reacting to Raghav Chadha's comments, BJP leader Harish Khuranna said, "No confidence motion is the democratic right of everyone. Okay we don't have the numbers, but after bringing no-confidence motion, we can discuss the flaws of the government in Delhi."

“But I don’t understand what is wrong with Raghav Chadha and his party? What are they afraid of? The fear of BJP toppling his party?" Khurrana asked.

"You have a majority, then why are you afraid," the BJP leader asked, calling for discussions on the functioning of the Delhi government in the Assembly.