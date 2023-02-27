AAP Workers Stage Nationwide Protest Over The Arrest Of DyCM Sisodia In LiquorGate

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have staged a nationwide protest.

According to reports, the AAP workers have staged a massive protest in multiple cities, including Chandigarh and Bhopal. The protesting AAP workers in Bhopal were taken away by the police in buses. Efforts were also made to barge into the BJP office.

The protest will also be staged in front of the National BJP office in Delhi by the AAP workers. Minister Gopal Rai, also appealed to the party workers to gather in large numbers at the protesting site.

He said, “Aam Aadmi Party will observe Black Day today by protesting across the country against the arrest of Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Today there will be a protest at BJP's national office in Delhi at 12 noon. You must also reach.”

शिक्षा मंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की गिरफ्तारी और अडानी से यारी के विरोध में आज पूरे देश में प्रदर्शन करके Black Day मनाएगी आम आदमी पार्टी।



आज दिल्ली में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय कार्यालय पर दोपहर 12 बजे होगा विरोध प्रदर्शन। आप भी जरूर पहुँचें। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) February 27, 2023

According to reports, heavy police forces have been deployed outside BJP headquarters ahead of AAP's protest. Special Commissioner of Police, Dependra Pathak, said, “Effective & robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law & order situation.”