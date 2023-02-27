Manish Sisodia Arrested: BJP Launches Fresh Attack On AAP; Congress Seems Confused

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the latter's leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise policy case.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of stalling the government. He said that the CM should remove the "corrupt Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia" who have maximum portfolios from the cabinet and allow the new people to take over. He also urged Kejriwal to take responsibility for some departments.

"CM Kejriwal ji should immediately sack both corrupt Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The sin of running the government from jail should stop. The maximum portfolios are with Sisodia and Jain and both of them are in jail. The CM has no department. Gopal Rai is sick, he is already not doing anything. Also, you (CM) have not given any work to the other Ministers. Remove the corrupt ministers from the cabinet and give responsibility to the new people. You also take care of some departments, how long will you sit as CM without any work? The law is taking its course, but don't stall the government," Mishra said.

'AAP is trying to show Sisodia as innocent': BJP

Tarun Chugh, BJP leader, took a jibe at AAP's show of strength on Monday before CBI questioning. "CBI did not call him for Satyagarh. He was not going for the (political) movement. He was going there to answer corruption charges. They are doing drama," he said.

"I was shocked when I heard from them (AAP spokesperson) that they are followers of Bhagat Singh. Followers of Bhagat Singh don’t open alcohol shops near schools. They don’t loot the people by teaming up with the Mafias. The nation wants to know your relations with the mafia," Chugh said.

Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana also lambasted AAP saying that the Kejriwal party is trying to show Sisodia as innocent. "They have given him the ‘Chacha’ title and made several big claims. But I want to ask where was the Chacha ji when poor women were crying as their husbands and fathers started drinking liquor in the afternoon because AAP started the 1+1 scheme (liquor policy)," he said.

Congress seems confused

On the other hand, Congress seems confused about whether they have to support the arrest of Sisodia, or they have to oppose it. On Sunday, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhury welcomed the arrest of the DyCM, claiming that AAP "used power to accumulate wealth". He claimed that the Delhi Congress was the "first to flag the liquor deal" and had also staged protests demanding Delhi DyCM Sisodia and Delhi CM Kejriwal's arrest.

However, senior party leader Rashid Alvi called the arrest unfortunate and said that democracy has ended in the country. "CBI was behind Manish Sisodia. Not only Sisodia, but the CBI is also behind the entire Opposition. Raids were conducted in Raipur where we held our party’s plenary session. There is no such thing as democracy in the country. People should avoid thinking that they are living in a democratic country. Sisodia's arrest is unfortunate," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed the saffron party after the arrest of Sisodia. "The BJP led-Centre is scared of the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP is the fastest-growing party in the country. BJP is scared of Arvind Kejriwal’s model of good governance and Manish Sisodia’s education model in Delhi. BJP does not want children to study. It wants to keep them illiterate which is why it has conspired against Manish Sisodia. Manish Sisodia is a very ‘Kattar Imaandaar’ person. He has done nothing wrong. I condemn BJP’s action," Cheema said.