Manish Sisodia Arrested: Rouse Avenue Court Sends Delhi DyCM To 5-day CBI Custody

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but the city's ruling party does not seem to believe in law, Constitution and people.

With its "drama" and show of "anarchy", the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy, now withdrawn.

