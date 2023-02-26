Last Updated:

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Rouse Avenue Court Sends Delhi DyCM To 5-day CBI Custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

Manish Sisodia

20:28 IST, February 27th 2023
Rajasthan: AAP holds protest over Sisodia's arrest in Jaipur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a protest against the Centre here over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.

The protest march started from Narayan Singh tirtha and moved towards the BJP office. 
 

19:53 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26, was remanded to five-day CBI custody on Monday:

  • Nov 17, 2021: Delhi government implements Excise Policy 2021-22.
  • July 31, 2022: Policy comes under scanner, Delhi government scraps it.
  • Aug 17: CBI registers case in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation and formulation of the policy against 15 accused, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
  • Aug 19: CBI conducts search at Sisodia's premises here.
  • Aug 22: ED registers a separate money laundering case arising out of the CBI FIR.
  • Oct 17: Sisodia quizzed by CBI sleuths for around eight hours.
  • Nov 25: CBI files charge sheet against seven accused in the case.
  • Dec 15: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet.
  • Feb 18, 2023: CBI summons Sisodia.
  • Feb 26: CBI arrests Sisodia after several hours of questioning.
  • Feb 27, 2023: Special CBI court sends Sisodia to five-day CBI custody for questioning. 
19:14 IST, February 27th 2023
CBI acting lawfully against corrupt, AAP does not believe in Constitution: BJP

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but the city's ruling party does not seem to believe in law, Constitution and people.

With its "drama" and show of "anarchy", the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy, now withdrawn.
 

18:44 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia Arrest: AAP, Congress Engage In Mudslinging; Sanjay Singh Points Out 'irony'

AAP leader Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday, February 27. Singh compared the BJP with the Congress said both parties use central agencies to their benefit. "Congress has also misused the power of CBI, ED and other central agencies in the past," Singh said. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

18:15 IST, February 27th 2023
AAP received donation from liquorgate accused Dinesh Arora: Sources

Party received donations from Delhi Excise Policy scam accused Dinesh Arora and excise policy draft photocopied in a luxury hotel, sources told Republic TV.

18:13 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia's arrest another brazen attempt to suppress democratically elected state govts : Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday termed the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as another "brazen attempt" by the BJP-led government at the Centre to suppress democratically elected state governments.

Soren said the arrest of Sisodia, which took place in Delhi on Sunday, is "disappointing and disheartening".

"This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues," he said in a tweet.
 

17:55 IST, February 27th 2023
AAP has no respect for the court and law: BJP

Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "Important decision by the court. Investigating agencies are doing their job with sincerity. AAP has no respect for the court and the law." 

17:50 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia brought to CBI Headquarters

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been brought to CBI Headquarters after Rouse Avenue Court sent him to CBI remand till March 4.

17:43 IST, February 27th 2023
CBI aren't going to get anything in next five days: Manish Sisodia

Addressing a press conference after the court granted CBI 5-day custody of Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "CBI didn't get anything at Manish Sisodia's residence, his bank and his village. They aren't going to get anything in the next five days as well."
 

17:33 IST, February 27th 2023
CBI gets 5 day custody of Manish Sisodia

Big Setback for Manish Sisodia as Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court accepts Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) 5-day custody request. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

17:26 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sends Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4

Delhi's Rouse Avenue has sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI remand for five days till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the excise policy scam case.

17:11 IST, February 27th 2023
Manish Sisodia's arrest is utterly reprehensible: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist)  General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said Manish Sisodia's arrest is utterly reprehensible. "Modi govt project is weaponising central investigation agencies to target opposition leaders, destabilise elected govts & destroying democracy," he tweeted.

16:50 IST, February 27th 2023
AAP rakes up Adani issue on Sisodia's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday raked up the Adani issue on Manish Sisodia's arrested. 

"Why is BJP shielding Adani? there is no action has been taken against him who has looted people's money," he said.

16:44 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia arrested to divert attention from failures of govt: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Addressing the news conference ahead of the court order, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said there is no proof against Manish Sisodia. "Manish Sisodia is arrested to divert attention from the failures of the government," he said.

16:39 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi Excise policy case: Court to pronounce order shortly

Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce the order shortly on CBI seeking the remand of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi Excise policy case.

16:30 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi Excise policy case: AAP leaders hold meeting as court reserves order

As the Rouse Avenue Court has reserved order on CBI's application demanding Manish Sisodia's remand, top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are holding a crucial meeting to decide the future course of action.

16:17 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi Excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court reserves order

Rouse Avenue Court reserves the order in the case pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) seeking the remand of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The order will be pronounced shortly.

16:15 IST, February 27th 2023
Example of how BJP misuses Union Government's agencies: Kerala CM on Sisodia's arrest

Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The arrest of Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power & an attack on democracy."

16:13 IST, February 27th 2023
It is a fit case to decline remand: Sisodia's counsel tells court

Appearing for Manish Sisodia, senior Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal said, "I am a finance minister and will have to make a budget. What was the need for arrest, am I not available for answering? It is an assault on individual as well as institution. It is a fit case to decline remand."

16:07 IST, February 27th 2023
'There is no room for conspiracy,' says Sisodia's counsel

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur making submissions on behalf of Manish Sisodia said, "There were suggestions given by L-G. Those were incorporated into the policy before it came into force. It required discussions and deliberations. When there are discussions and deliberations, there is no room for conspiracy."

15:56 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia's counsel opposes CBI's 'evasive' charge

Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan said, "Look at the arrest memo, CBI says he is being evasive. The search happened in the office of Sisodia, asking for phones. On 7.09.2022, the notice for phones came to me. On 19.09.2022, I gave them. On the last notice, I was finalising the budget, once done, I appeared, how am I evasive?"

15:42 IST, February 27th 2023
'My client not cooperating can’t be a ground for arrest,' says Sisodia's counsel

Representing Manish Sisodia, senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan opposed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's remand application. He said, " Just my client not cooperating can’t be a grounds for arrest...Just because the accused cannot confess doesn’t mean he is not cooperating. Arrest not in accordance with law."

15:38 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia's lawyer opposes CBI's remand application

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, opposes the remand application, saying "if someone is not willing to say something, that can't be a ground for arrest"

15:34 IST, February 27th 2023
Delhi Excise policy case: This whole case is of profit, says CBI

While seeking 5 days remand of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, CBI said, "This whole case is of profit", referring to the Delhi Excise policy case. 

The agency stated that the "conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner."

15:26 IST, February 27th 2023
CBI explains Sisodia's role in Excise Policy; seeks 5 day custody

Seeking 5-day custody of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, CBI told the court that the AAP leader had initiated the now-scrapped Excise Policy and had verbally ordered the officials.

15:23 IST, February 27th 2023
Hearing begins; CBI seeks 5 day custody of Delhi Deputy CM

Central Bureau of Investigation produces Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before Rouse Avenue  Court in Delhi excise scam. The hearing is presently underway. The CBI has sought 5-day custody of Sisodia.

15:19 IST, February 27th 2023
Sisodia inside Delhi court, first visuals accessed

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is presently in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. First visuals accessed.

 

15:11 IST, February 27th 2023
Manish Sisodia reaches Rouse Avenue court

CBI brings Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court. The AAP leader was arrested on Sunday by CBI in an Excise Policy case.

15:04 IST, February 27th 2023
Manish Sisodia's lawyer likely to cite wife's health before the court: Sources

According to sources, lawyers of Manish Sisodia are likely to cite the health of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's wife before the court. 

14:57 IST, February 27th 2023
Manish Sisodia en route Rouse Avenue Court; his lawyers likely to seek bail

Manish Sisodia is now being taken out from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters to court. His lawyers are likely to seek bail.

