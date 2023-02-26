Manish Sisodia Arrested: Rouse Avenue Court Sends Delhi DyCM To 5-day CBI Custody

Quick links:
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a protest against the Centre here over the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy.
The protest march started from Narayan Singh tirtha and moved towards the BJP office.
Following is the chronology of events in the Delhi excise policy case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested on February 26, was remanded to five-day CBI custody on Monday:
The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but the city's ruling party does not seem to believe in law, Constitution and people.
With its "drama" and show of "anarchy", the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy, now withdrawn.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre over the arrest of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday, February 27. Singh compared the BJP with the Congress said both parties use central agencies to their benefit. "Congress has also misused the power of CBI, ED and other central agencies in the past," Singh said.
Party received donations from Delhi Excise Policy scam accused Dinesh Arora and excise policy draft photocopied in a luxury hotel, sources told Republic TV.
Party received donations from Delhi Excise Policy scam accused Dinesh Arora and excise policy draft photocopied in a luxury hotel, sources told Republic TV.
Watch here-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/XNOTO3UJhL
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday termed the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as another "brazen attempt" by the BJP-led government at the Centre to suppress democratically elected state governments.
Soren said the arrest of Sisodia, which took place in Delhi on Sunday, is "disappointing and disheartening".
"This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues," he said in a tweet.
Slamming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "Important decision by the court. Investigating agencies are doing their job with sincerity. AAP has no respect for the court and the law."
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been brought to CBI Headquarters after Rouse Avenue Court sent him to CBI remand till March 4.
Addressing a press conference after the court granted CBI 5-day custody of Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "CBI didn't get anything at Manish Sisodia's residence, his bank and his village. They aren't going to get anything in the next five days as well."
Big Setback for Manish Sisodia as Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court accepts Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI's) 5-day custody request.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue has sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to CBI remand for five days till March 4, a day after he was arrested in the excise policy scam case.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said Manish Sisodia's arrest is utterly reprehensible. "Modi govt project is weaponising central investigation agencies to target opposition leaders, destabilise elected govts & destroying democracy," he tweeted.
Manish Sisodia's arrest is utterly reprehensible.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 27, 2023
Modi govt project is weaponising central investigation agencies to target opposition leaders, destabilise elected govts & destroying democracy.https://t.co/r6BwqKNBB5 pic.twitter.com/LqCMxfogQZ
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday raked up the Adani issue on Manish Sisodia's arrested.
"Why is BJP shielding Adani? there is no action has been taken against him who has looted people's money," he said.
Addressing the news conference ahead of the court order, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said there is no proof against Manish Sisodia. "Manish Sisodia is arrested to divert attention from the failures of the government," he said.
Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce the order shortly on CBI seeking the remand of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi Excise policy case.
As the Rouse Avenue Court has reserved order on CBI's application demanding Manish Sisodia's remand, top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Sanjay Singh, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, are holding a crucial meeting to decide the future course of action.
Rouse Avenue Court reserves the order in the case pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI ) seeking the remand of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The order will be pronounced shortly.
Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The arrest of Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power & an attack on democracy."
Taking to Twitter, Kerala Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The arrest of Delhi DY CM Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power & an attack on democracy."
Appearing for Manish Sisodia, senior Advocate Siddharth Aggarwal said, "I am a finance minister and will have to make a budget. What was the need for arrest, am I not available for answering? It is an assault on individual as well as institution. It is a fit case to decline remand."
CBI seeks custodial interrogation of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case.
Watch here-https://t.co/PYI9PRGZSK pic.twitter.com/romgQvkgWw
Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur making submissions on behalf of Manish Sisodia said, "There were suggestions given by L-G. Those were incorporated into the policy before it came into force. It required discussions and deliberations. When there are discussions and deliberations, there is no room for conspiracy."
Sisodia's counsel Dayan Krishnan said, "Look at the arrest memo, CBI says he is being evasive. The search happened in the office of Sisodia, asking for phones. On 7.09.2022, the notice for phones came to me. On 19.09.2022, I gave them. On the last notice, I was finalising the budget, once done, I appeared, how am I evasive?"
Representing Manish Sisodia, senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan opposed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's remand application. He said, " Just my client not cooperating can’t be a grounds for arrest...Just because the accused cannot confess doesn’t mean he is not cooperating. Arrest not in accordance with law."
Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Manish Sisodia, opposes the remand application, saying "if someone is not willing to say something, that can't be a ground for arrest"
While seeking 5 days remand of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, CBI said, "This whole case is of profit", referring to the Delhi Excise policy case.
The agency stated that the "conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner."
Manish Sisodia inside the courtroom, the hearing is now underway. CBI details his involvement in the excise policy scam, likely to seek 5-day custody
Seeking 5-day custody of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, CBI told the court that the AAP leader had initiated the now-scrapped Excise Policy and had verbally ordered the officials.
Central Bureau of Investigation produces Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi excise scam. The hearing is presently underway. The CBI has sought 5-day custody of Sisodia.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is presently in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. First visuals accessed.
CBI brings Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court. The AAP leader was arrested on Sunday by CBI in an Excise Policy case.
According to sources, lawyers of Manish Sisodia are likely to cite the health of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's wife before the court.
Manish Sisodia is now being taken out from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters to court. His lawyers are likely to seek bail.