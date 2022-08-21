After claiming that an alleged Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre stating that the public will give notice to the BJP government in the 2024 general elections. He stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should prioritise how to bring India on top but instead, they are busy conspiring against the AAP government.

"They should work in the direction of making the country number 1 but they are busy conspiring on how to make Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal number zero, what will happen by doing that? The country will become number 1 only when the Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers of the country talk about the development of health and education," Sisodia said. "It's unfortunate that PM keeps thinking against whom should a CBI 'Look Out Circular' be issued today, and how to misuse central agencies. Today, the country is looking for a leader who can give solutions to inflation, unemployment. The public will give a 'look out notice' to them in 2024," the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister added.

As per reports, A lookout circular (LOC) was issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others in connection with the excise policy scam following raids carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, the CBI said that it has not issued a Look Out Circular "as of now" against any accused including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case.

As per PTI, CBI officials said that the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia dubbed the alleged LOC issued against him as a 'gimmick' of the Central government after the CBI raids at his residence 'failed'. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he was roaming freely in the capital and is ready to appear whenever the agency says.

"All your raids have failed. Not a single paisa ki hera-pheri (fraud) was found and now you have issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can't find you?" the scam-accused minister tweeted in Hindi.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

It is pertinent to mention that in its FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

