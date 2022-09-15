In the wake of a new sting operation released by the BJP in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenged the CBI to arrest him. He told the media on Thursday that the central agency should either take him into custody till Monday, September 19, or admit that the sting is fake. Sisodia alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against him from the Prime Minister's Office after the CBI and the ED failed to gather any evidence against him. Named an accused in the CBI FIR, his premises were raided by the central agency on August 19.

Manish Sisodia asserted, "The CBI didn't find anything. The ED conducted its probe, but it didn't find anything. Now they have come up with a sting. I want to urge BJP to hand over the sting to the CBI today and now itself. The CBI should investigate this sting and arrest me within 4 days. BJP has done the sting and the CBI is the external branch of the BJP."

"Otherwise, you know that this is another conspiracy hatched in the office of the BJP and the PM. Nowadays, conspiracies are being hatched there day and night to topple state governments, and carry out CBI and ED (raids) and stings. The CBI should arrest me till Monday, otherwise accept that this sting is fake and this is a big conspiracy of the PMO. Then, the Prime Minister should apologise for conducting a fake sting and the fact that the CBI could not authenticate it," the AAP leader added.

Speaking to Republic TV on this challenge, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "Accused no.1 should not be giving a challenge to the agency. If he has proof of innocence, he should go to the court of law and keep it. But unfortunately, the accused no.1 has no answers to the 15 questions we have been asking since day 1."

BJP releases new sting

The sting featuring Delhi liquor scam accused Amit Arora allegedly reveals details about how money allegedly exchanged hands and the key persons involved in formulating the excise policy. The CBI alleged that Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited, is a close associate of Manish Sisodia and is involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage accrued from liquor licensees to public servants. In the video, he not only alleged that the ill-gotten money was used by AAP for its election campaign in Goa and Punjab but also accused Sisodia of earning kickbacks.