Days after the CBI conducted raids on the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case, the Aam Adami Party (AAP) leader while addressing the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday claimed that investigation agencies will never find anything against him. Further launching an attack on the BJP-led central government, he claimed, "They (BJP) are not able to digest the world praising what we've (AAP) done."

"Conduct 1000 more raids but you will not find anything on me. I've worked towards moving the education of Delhi forward, that's the only thing I am guilty of. They aren't able to digest the world praising what we've done," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Sisodia's statements came during the one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Notably, during the session, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party also alleged the BJP of luring its party MLAs to topple the AAP government in Delhi.

BJP MLAs protest outside Assembly

After the Delhi Deputy Speaker ordered the entire opposition MLAs to be marshalled out for the whole day, the MLAs began protesting outside the Assembly. Their protest came after an uproar by BJP MLAs over Deputy Speaker's decision to not take questions under Rule 280. The House was also adjourned for 10 minutes.

Amidst uproar in the Delhi Legislative Assembly session by BJP MLAs, Deputy Speaker ordered the entire opposition MLAs to be marshalled out for the whole day.

MLAs begin a protest outside after being marshalled out.

BJP working towards toppling Delhi govt, claims AAP

Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP is working towards toppling the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the National Capital. Sisodia further attacked the saffron camp saying that BJP should rather be focussing on working for the people instead of "frightening and toppling other state governments".

"Instead of toppling other state governments and frightening them, they (BJP) should better work for the people. It can happen with fewer efforts than bringing down the governments. They're 'serial killers' and are murdering democracy," ANI quoted him as saying.