Manish Sisodia Channels Bismil In Resignation Letter, Read The FULL Letter Here

Manish Sisodia on Tuesday resigned from the post of deputy chief minister after he was arrested on February 26 in the Delhi liquor policy case. In his three-page resignation letter that he submitted to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he mentioned the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's famous slogan, "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna..." and said that there might be more cases against him but all the allegations are false.

'No one can force me to be corrupt', says Manish Sisodia

He said, "No one can force me to be corrupt... India's freedom fighters are my source of strength," he wrote, expressing faith that their "fight for truth will give us political strength... the blessings of lakhs of Delhi government school children, their parents and teachers are with me."

He further went on to say, "people are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal's politics and this is nothing but just a conspiracy. I am not their target, Aam Aadmi Party is."

Sisodia also said the people of Delhi very well know how dedicatedly and faithfully I have worked for the state.

Sisodia lauds the vision of Delhi Chief Minister

Lauding the vision of Arvind Kejriwal, he said that the whole nation is looking at Kejriwal as a leader who has a vision for the whole country and also the potential to improve and change the lives of people.

He said, "People going through various problems see Arvind Kejriwal as a ray of hope. People trust your words and they know what Kejriwal says, he does that."

Speaking about his arrest he said that he was not the only one who has gone to prison while fighting for the truth and he considered those freedom fighters his inspiration who went to jail or sacrificed their lives for the country.

"I am not the first person getting jailed for following the path of truth. I have read thousands of stories about those who were fighting for freedom but were imprisoned by the British over false and baseless cases. In fact, they were even hanged. All these people are my inspiration. Whenever I think about them, I feel that the idea of getting jailed while fighting for truth before the struggles endured by them who happily went to jail is nothing."

"The desire for revolution is in our hearts,

We'll see how much strength the enemy has."

He said that all the allegations that have been raised against him, shall eventually be proven wrong.

Read Manish Sisodia's resignation letter below:

Here is an English translation of Manish Sisodia's resignation letter:



Honourable Chief Minister,

I consider this my extreme fortune that I was able to serve in the Delhi government for eight years under your leadership. I am elated that as a minister, I have also contributed to the work done in the last eight years under your leadership which has brought happiness and prosperity to the lives of Delhi residents. Especially in the Education sector, it must have been the good deeds of my past as a result of which I got this great opportunity to serve Goddess Saraswati in this lifetime.

The people of Delhi know it well that in the last eight years, I have done my work as an education minister with complete dedication and honesty. My late father had taught me to always work with honesty and devotion. When I was a student of sixth standard, my father had placed a framed picture of Lord Krishna near my bed and told me that I should pay my respects to Lord Krishna every morning after waking up. At the bottom of the picture he wrote - "Doing your work with honesty and devotion is true worship." From standard six to 12, for seven consecutive years, I would look at the picture every morning and read those words written by my father. Today I think my father would have done that with intense deliberation. It is because of this kind of upbringing by my parents that I have the qualities of honesty and devotion in my character. No power in this world can influence me to be dishonest and neither can it lessen my loyalty to my work. In fact, I cannot be dishonest or shy away from work even if I want to.

An FIR has been filed against me and several more are being planned. They tried a lot to make me leave your side. They tried to scare me, threaten me, lure me. When I refused to bow down, they arrested me and put me in jail. I am not afraid of their jails. I am not the first person getting jailed for following the path of truth. I have read thousands of stories about those who were fighting for freedom but were imprisoned by the British over false and baseless cases. In fact, they were even hanged. All these people are my inspiration. Whenever I think about them, I feel that the idea of getting jailed while fighting for truth before the struggles endured by them who happily went to jail is nothing. That is why I have no fear of being jailed and why should I fear when the power of truth is by my side.



I have worked honestly in different departments of the Delhi government. I have the best wishes of lakhs of students who are studying in the government schools of Delhi and I have the love of their parents. And most importantly, I have the blessings of thousands of teachers who have revolutionised education in Delhi. The truth about the allegations will eventually come out and it will be proven that all of them were false. But now that they have crossed all limits and jailed me based on false and baseless accusations, I desire to quit the Minister's post. Being a minister in the Delhi government and serving the people of Delhi under your leadership is my fortune and a matter of pride, but currently I am tendering my resignation through this letter. I request you to accept my resignation and relieve me of the duties of a minister.

I know that the conspirators are imprisoning me to rattle me and you. But I believe that their conspiracies will strengthen our politics of truth. They can jail us and our associates but cannot prevent our determination to touch the heights of the sky. I think my imprisonment will encourage our activists and strengthen their will to work for the country.

"The desire for revolution is in our hearts,

We'll see how much strength the enemy has."

Finally, I would like to thank all the officials and employees of the Government of Delhi who have worked with me during the last eight years as a minister and with whose help I have been able to fulfill the responsibilities given to me properly. Again, I request you kindly to accept my resignation from the Cabinet of Delhi Government and relieve me from this post.