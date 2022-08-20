Manish Sisodia Defends 'best' Liquor Policy Despite Delhi Cabinet Note Revealing Losses

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, including the premises of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-2022, Sisodia, on Saturday, addressed a press conference and claimed the liquor policy introduced by his government was "one of the best".

However, Republic TV on Friday accessed the Delhi Cabinet's confidential note on the Excise Policy 2021-22, explaining its failure following which the old excise policy was brought back.

'India's best excise policy, most transparent': Manish Sisodia

Addressing the media, the AAP Minister said, “The liquor policy introduced by the AAP government is one of the best policies in India and it was prepared and was being implemented with full transparency." Manish Sisodia stated that he has not done any corruption or crime but his only fault is that he is a member of AAP and the minister of Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia claimed, “Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. AAP govt has been applying it with transparency and sincerity. The Delhi govt would have been getting at least Rs 10,000 crore every year if Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena would have given a second thought and not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy."

Diverting attention to Gujarat, Sisodia said, “The issue is not liquor or excise scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat. Their only aim is Arvind Kejriwal and the proceedings against me are being done just to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister.”

Delhi Cabinet's confidential note on Liquor Policy

Notably, the confidential note on the liquor scam revealed how the Delhi Government was most likely aware of the losses to the exchequer after the implementation of the new excise policy. The Cabinet note contains figures for overall sales and revenue to the exchequer, highlighting that while sales rose markedly, the revenue to the exchequer did not.

The government note also states, "It is observed that the reduction in the number of vends to only 468 is affecting the government revenue adversely and the existing retail vends are enjoying windfall gain at the cost of public exchequer, on various accounts, including on account of non-opening/closure of retail vends and a huge increase of sale in liquor. It is strongly emphasised that public interest is paramount and there should not be any loss to the government exchequer at any point of time and private undertaking should not enjoy windfall gains at the cost of public exchequer."

Major admissions in the govt note:

The state exchequer was losing crores of Rupees per month at the time when the Excise Policy 2021-22 was in effect. There was no decline in sales despite loss of revenue. There was a windfall gain for the liquor licence holders. It started to encourage unhealthy market practices. It encouraged monopolistic tendencies. The directions on the new policy were issued by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The retail vend enjoyed windfall gains. There were windfall gains at the cost of exchequer. Huge increase of sale in liquor.

The document revealed that there was a 59.46% increase in whiskey sales, even though there was no gain in revenue. Similarly, there was an 87.25% increase in wine sales.