In the CBI's dock for Delhi excise policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia once again evaded questions related to the corruption allegations on Sunday and accused the BJP of targeting the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, "The excise policy matter will be discussed with the CBI. But the BJP should decide what their allegation is. Is it Rs 1,000 crores scam or Rs 8,000 crores? And who has done it? What is the point? The point is that the BJP is scared of Kejriwal. You have jailed Health Minister, now you are after the Education Minister."

When asked about the New York Times cover about Delhi's education policy and the BJP's claims of it being a paid advertisement, Sisodia said, "We are not worried about our image. We are the followers of Bhagat Singh, we are concerned about the country. We will continue to work towards education and development, towards health and generating employment. Nobody can stop us."

Earlier today, the Delhi Deputy CM claimed that a lookout notice had been issued against him in the excise policy case being probed by the CBI and called it move a "gimmick" as the agency found "nothing" during a raid at his residence on Friday.

Later in the day, the agency issued a clarification, stating that such no such circular has been issued yet. "As of now" no Look Out Circulars (LOC) have been issued against any of the accused in the case, the officials said. "The process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning," they added.

Sisodia accused no. 1 in liquor policy scam probe

The CBI has filed an FIR against 15 persons, including Deputy CM Sisodia, in a corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

However, the AAP leader has defended the excise policy as "one of the best" and accused BJP of conspiring to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2024 general elections.