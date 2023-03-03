Manish Sisodia Files Bail Plea In Delhi Court After SC Refuses To Interfere In The Matter

In a massive development in the excise policy case, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday filed a bail application in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court. The AAP leader is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after he was arrested by the central investigation agency on February 26 in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

According to sources, the court is likely to hear the bail plea of Sisodia on Saturday, March 4. Notably, CBI remand of Sisodia is also going to end on Saturday after a Delhi court on February 27 sent Sisodia to five-day CBI custody.

The development came after the Supreme Court on February 28 rejected Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI. The top court rejected his plea and ruled that it will not interfere with the matter and asked his legal counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi to approach the Delhi High Court.

AAP defends Sisodia

In efforts to defend its top leader Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to move the Delhi High Court after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the case allegedly involving the AAP leader.

“It’s not a setback. We will now move the High Court and present our side. We are sure that the court will listen to us and give the right decision,” said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Explaining the party’s decision to move to the Supreme Court before moving to the High Court, Bharadwaj said, “Our minister is in jail. We will do everything to get justice. We are hopeful that the High Court will provide justice.”

Manish Sisodia arrested

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. Sisodia was arrested under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), IPC Section 477 (account falsification) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

It is important to note that following his arrest in the case, Sisodia along with another Delhi minister Satyendar Jain resigned from his post and submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.