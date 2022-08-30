Manish Sisodia Gives Himself 'clean Chit' After CBI Searches His Bank Lockers After Raids

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the bank locker of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, August 30, in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy, Sisodia gave himself a clean chit stating that nothing was found in the CBI probe.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "Today, CBI came to investigate my bank locker. They have also called us. Nothing was found in my bank locker today, just like nothing was found at my residence during the (earlier) CBI raids. Hardly there was the cash of about Rs 70,000-80,000 and my wife’s jewellery."

Adding further Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP leader said, "I am happy that PM Modi got my house raided and nothing was found there. Today, PM also got my locker checked; nothing was found in it. This is proof that in PM Modi’s probe, my family and I have come out clean. There is not a single rupee under question."

'There is pressure on CBI officials to put me in jail', claims Sisodia

The AAP leader who is under the attack of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged liquor scam and education scam in Delhi on Tuesday claimed that there is pressure on the CBI officials to arrest him.

"I have faith in my truth. The CBI officers treated us well and we also cooperated with them. I know that even these people unofficial know that there is nothing, but there is pressure on them. There is pressure on them to put me in jail for about 2-3 months," Sisodia told reporters.

Notably, A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Sisodia and his wife were present at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, Sisodia tweeted that after conducting a 14-hour long raid at his house on August 19, the investigation agency will be checking his bank locker on August 30, adding further that he and his family would provide full cooperation to the agency in the investigation.

कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022

14-hour-long CBI raid against Sisodia

Notably, on August 19, CBI conducted multiple raids at various places connected to Sisodia, including his residence for about 14 hours on charges of corruption in the alleged Delhi liquor scam case. The raids were conducted against the Delhi Deputy CM in view of the alleged charges of corruption in the liquor policy. The charges, however, were denied by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP which claimed that the investigation agency raided Sisodia as the BJP was 'afraid' of the party's entry into Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Nearly a week after the raids were held, Sisodia alleged that the CBI officers even searched his clothes and that of his children during the 14-hour raid, only to find nothing. He further claimed that the CBI FIR against him was 'completely fake' and alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is acting like a 'serial killer' to eliminate state governments.