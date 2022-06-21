Manish Sisodia Hits Out At BJP Over ACB Probe Against Delhi Govt, Terms It 'cheap Move'

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that a bogus complaint was filed against the Aam Aadmi Party government by the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with the construction of seven temporary hospitals. Delhi's BJP leader Manoj Tiwari had complained to the Lt Governor about the alleged irregularities in constructing seven temporary hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisodia claimed that such complaints were intended to instill fear in the minds of the engineers and authorities. The Deputy CM slammed the complainant Manoj Tiwari and said that such actions will slow down the development works taken up by the Delhi government.

As per a report on ANI, Manish Sisodia citing Manoj Tiwari's complaint being forwarded by L-G VK Saxena to the Anti-Corruption Bureau said, "I recently came to know that BJP leader Manoj Tiwari has conspired to stall the building of hospitals by levelling baseless graft allegations against Delhi govt. The newly appointed LG recently forwarded an old complaint by Tiwari for a probe to ACB." The politician affirmed that AAP is not afraid of such probes and termed the complaint a part of the strategy to trigger fear among the authorities. "We don't fear any investigation. We've faced several investigations when we were in power. However, pushing for such investigations against authorities to stall the work is a cheap move. Such bogus complaints are meant to sow fear in minds of authorities and engineers."

Manoj Tiwari alleges corruption in building 7 temporary COVID-19 hospitals

The MP from North-East Delhi accused the Delhi government of corruption in constructing seven temporary hospitals during the Coronavirus pandemic by passing a tender worth Rs 1,216 crore which was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore. "Even political vultures would be put to shame seeing the new methods of corruption by the Kejriwal government during a disaster like Covid," he said.

The Delhi L-G granted the long-pending request to order an ACB investigation against the current Chief Engineer and the then Chief Engineer of the Delhi PWD, into the issuance of tenders for building the hospitals.

"The ACB had in 2020 sought permission to proceed in the matter of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The permission was delayed due to various reasons," said a senior officer.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged a tender of Rs 1,210 crore was prepared, which was later increased to Rs 1,256 crore. They also claimed that there was no need for constructing the hospitals as the areas where they were planned to be established already had healthcare facilities, "The fact is in Raghuvir Nagar and Kirari where these facilities were to be provided, hospitals already existed there. This way, the Kejriwal government indulged in corruption worth Rs 1,256 crore," Tiwari and Gupta alleged.

(With PTI inputs)