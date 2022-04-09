Manish Sisodia Hits Out At BJP Over Induction Of AAP Leaders; 'party Scared Of Kejriwal'

In a fierce reaction to the jump shift of the Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anoop Kesari into the BJP on Friday, AAP leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia have claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is terrified of Kejriwal and the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This came after the party's state unit chief along with two other party workers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party late Friday night in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party chief JP Nadda.

Reacting to the exit of AAP leader, Manish Sisodia while addressing a press conference targetted the BJP over inducting Aam Aadmi Party leaders and said that there is so much fear among the leadership of the BJP towards Arvind Kejriwal that "they had to run to Himachal Pradesh and induct the AAP leaders into their party at midnight. They are this much scared and are in desperation".

Further slamming party state unit President Anoop Kesari, the Delhi deputy chief minister asserted that the party had received complaints about him that he used to misbehave with women and use inappropriate language against them. "We said we will take action against him and we also have the recordings. We were also about to sack him from the party. However, now his right place is in the BJP only", Sisodia added.

Also, taking to Twitter, the AAP leader reiterated his statements and claimed that the BJP leadership is so scared of Kejriwal that the party chief and their CM face Anurag Thakur had to run to Himachal and induct the AAP leader into their party.

BJP के शीर्ष नेतृत्व को केजरीवाल जी का ज़बर्दस्त ख़ौफ़



BJP के अध्यक्ष नड्डा और होने वाले नए CM चेहरा अनुराग ठाकुर दौड़ कर HP पहुँचे और रात 12बजे AAP के एक पदाधिकारी को शामिल करवाया



महिलाओ के ख़िलाफ़ गंदी हरकत के आरोप में AAP इसे आज निकालने वाली थी



ऐसे लोगो की जगह BJP मे ही है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 9, 2022

On the other hand, AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and lashed out at the BJP saying that they are afraid of the people. "If they had worked honestly for the people, then there would not have been so much fear, neither would they need to change the CM or depend on other party leaders", he tweeted in Hindi.

ये लोग मुझसे नहीं, जनता से डरते हैं



भाजपा वालों, अगर ईमानदारी से जनता के लिए काम किया होता तो इतना ख़ौफ़ ना होता, CM बदलने की नौबत ना आती, दूसरी पार्टियों के दागियों के पाँव पड़ने की ज़रूरत ना पड़ती



AAP पर लोगों को भरोसा है। AAP HP को एक कट्टर ईमानदार और देशभक्त सरकार देगी https://t.co/7HC49Pu2xU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2022

AAP leaders join BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier on Friday, Aam Aadmi Party's Himachal Pradesh unit president Anoop Kesari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party national president JP Nadda. In addition, AAP's general secretary (organization) Satish Thakur and its Una president Iqbal Singh also switched to BJP on this occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur who is rumoured to have played a pivotal role in these inductions and is also said to be the CM face of the BJP, asserted that the leaders had taken this step against the anti-Himachal Pradesh policies of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.



