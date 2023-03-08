Manish Sisodia In Company Of Dangerous Criminals At Tihar Jail, Says AAP

Manish Sisodia has been kept in the company of the most dangerous criminals, said Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh at a press conference on Wednesday. The AAP leader took on the Centre over agencies questioning Opposition leaders and said the probe agencies should get resources to question the dead. Sanjay Singh said the AAP leader was denied the Vipassana cell at the Tihar Jail, saying, "Despite the court's order to keep Sisodia in Vipassana cell, he is being kept in the company of dreaded criminals with an intention to kill him."

“No ED or CBI action was taken against the Karnataka BJP leader whose son was caught in an alleged bribe case. The BJP-led central government has become a victim of madness and needs treatment. Centre should now pass a law to give permission to the investigation agencies to interrogate even the dead. If the dead do not answer, then Yamraj should be questioned,” Singh added.

Sisodia kept with criminals, says AAP

Alleging that party leader Manish Sisodia is being kept with other inmates in jail and has been refused the ‘Vipassana’ cell, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “There was a request for Manish Sisodia to be kept in the vipasana cell of the jail and the same was approved by the court. Despite the court's approval, Sisodia has been kept with criminals in jail number 1. The Centre must answer.”

"You sent our leaders to jail. The sympathy of people is growing for our leaders (in jail). Now, this conspiracy has reached the level involving killing our leaders. This is a dangerous signal. We condemned it," he alleged, adding, “Today Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are not with us on Holi. Along with this, there is also a concern about whether the Central government will now get political murders done. We would like the Central government to answer this."

Sisodia in judicial custody till March 20

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was shifted to Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, February 6, remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the excise policy case. The development came after Sisodia was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation in the now-withdrawn Delhi liquor policy.

While Manish Sisodia was in CBI custody, he alleged he is being 'mentally harassed' by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “They are not using third degree torture but are making me sit for questioning for as long 9 to 10 hours asking me the same questions again and again. It is no less than mental harassment,” he added.

Prison authorities deny claims

Responding to the claims made by the AAP leaders, prison officials said Manish Sisodia has been assigned a segregated ward keeping his security in mind. “The ward of CJ-1, where he is lodged has minimum number of inmates who are not gangsters and are maintaining good conduct inside the jail,” the prison department said.

“A separate cell has been assigned to him in order to make it possible for him to meditate or do other activities without any disturbance. All arrangements, as per Jail Rules, are in place to ensure his safety and security. Any aspersions cast about his lodgings are unfounded,” officials added.