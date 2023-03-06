Manish Sisodia Joins AAP Comrade Satyendar Jain In Tihar Jail | 10 Points

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been shifted to Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the Excise Policy case. The plea was heard by the Rouse Avenue Court's special Judge MK Nagpal.
Notably, the former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation and for being evasive on questions from investigators. The court has now ordered to produce Sisdoia physically on March 20.
Manish Sisodia in judicial custody: 10 points
- On the expiry of his seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand, Sisodia was produced before special judge MK Nagpal. As the probing agency said it did not require further custody now, the court sent him to judicial custody.
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been lodged at central jail number 1 of Tihar jail.
- The court has allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, medicines and spectacles, etc. to prison and directed the Tihar jail officials to consider his demand to be allowed to do Vipassana meditation.
- Former cabinet colleague of Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, is also lodged in Tihar Prison in connection with a money laundering case. Both leaders have resigned from the cabinet.
- The court will hear Manish Sisodia's bail petition on March 10. A notice for the same has been issued to the CBI.
- The bail plea filed by Sisodia stated that keeping him in custody will serve no fruitful purpose all recoveries have already been made in the case. The AAP leader said that he would be available whenever summoned by the probing agency. The plea pointed out that other accused persons in liquorgate have already been granted bail.
- During Monday's hearing, the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, "At this stage, we are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days we might seek it."
- The CBI arrested Sisodia last week in relation to alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the 2021-2022 Delhi Liquor policy, which has now been scrapped.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at Aam Aadmi Party and alleged "massive corruption" in the Excise policy. The saffron party had also staged demonstrations at various places in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Kejriwal over his two former ministers facing corruption charges.
- Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's party claimed that the CBI has no evidence against Manish Sisodia and alleged that the probing agency is working under pressure.