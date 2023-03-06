Manish Sisodia Joins AAP Comrade Satyendar Jain In Tihar Jail | 10 Points

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been shifted to Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded him to judicial custody till March 20 in connection with the Excise Policy case. The plea was heard by the Rouse Avenue Court's special Judge MK Nagpal.

Notably, the former Delhi Deputy CM was arrested on February 26 for alleged non-cooperation in the investigation and for being evasive on questions from investigators. The court has now ordered to produce Sisdoia physically on March 20.

Manish Sisodia in judicial custody: 10 points