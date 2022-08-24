Delhi News: Manish Sisodia Calls BJP 'serial Killers'; 'They're Murdering Democracy'

While addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that due to his 'good deeds in previous life' he has got Manish Sisodia as his Dy CM. He furher alleged that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores to AAP MLAs for joining the saffron party.

The Delhi CM said, "I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I've got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. Now they (BJP) are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores each to leave AAP & join BJP."

"I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer. I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for an honest party, we will die but will never betray the people of the country," the AAP chief added.