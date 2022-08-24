Delhi News: Manish Sisodia Calls BJP 'serial Killers'; 'They're Murdering Democracy'

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its recent tweet, cited the New York Times report and attacked the BJP alleging them of maligning India's image globally.
"On one hand every Indian is proud of the news of the education revolution being led by Arvind Kejriwal, in the New York Times", AAP's tweet read. "On the other hand, in the same New York Times, the Modi government's poll on the weakening of democracy, bringing down the governments in India by buying MLAs is embarrassing the country".
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, demanded the arrest of a 'serial killer' who, according to him did six murders. Earlier today, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia called BJP a serial killer saying that the party kills democracy.
"There is a serial killer. He committed six murders. By the same pattern Tried another murder. With the same pattern. This time it failed", Kejriwal tweeteed. "The victim is saying that he attacked, I saw But all the media is asking for proof from the victim. Hey, the eyewitness is the same pattern. The police will collect the evidence. Then arrest him".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its recent tweet, called out PM Narendra Modi saying that honesty and patriotism can't be bought. "Modi Ji, Patriotism and honesty cannot be bought even with 800 crores of your black money", AAP's tweet read.
Responding to AAP MLA Vinay Mishra's tweet on the alleged black marketing of liquor in Gujarat, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sarcastically said that ED and CBI won't conduct raids in the state because actual corruption is unfolding there. "And, here (in Gujarat) the government is also not to be toppled… nor is there to threaten any leader at the moment… then why would ED CBI investigate..", Sisodia tweeted.
Amid explosive allegations on the BJP of attempting to buy out AAP MLAs, party member Rohit Kumar Mehraulia tweeted that he will never betray his leader Arvind Kejriwal. "I live with my family in a 25-yard house in a resettlement colony like Trilokpuri. Guess I come from a poor family! But I am honest and staunch patriot and staunchly honest", the MLA tweeted. "I will cut my neck but will never betray my Aam Aadmi Party and my leader Arvind Kejriwal".
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is now questioning PM Narendra Modi about the Rs800 crore that BJP is allegedly using to poach Arvind Kejriwal's party members. "PM Modi, Whose are these 800 crores of black money?", AAP questioned in its tweet.
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) official Twitter handle shared a post on BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' which according to him is the saffron party's attempt to buy out opposition leaders. In its post, the party wrote in big and bold letters "Operation Lotus Failed".
Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the BJP is offering Rs20 crores to poach 40 AAP MLAs.
Earlier in the day, after a meeting of the AAP legislators at his residence earlier in the day, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Raj Ghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's "Operation Lotus".
Later, he tweeted:
BJP's Manoj Tiwari slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the latter visited Raj Ghat. Tiwari said, "You have once stunned the public by taking support of Anna's shoulder, now Delhi can never accept you by taking the support of Gandhiji."
"Instead of toppling other state govts & frightening them, they (BJP) should better work for the people. It can happen with fewer efforts than bringing down the govts. They're 'serial killers' & are murdering democracy," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Una, while addressing the media.
While addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia said that he was told by the BJP that all the cases against him would be closed if he joined the saffron party. He said, "They sent me a message that govt will put me behind the bars and asked me to better leave the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal & that they'll end all cases against me along with making me the CM if I break the party."
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday campaigned in Himachal Pradesh's Una. While addressing a rally, the Punjab CM targetted the Prime Minister over the freebies debate, and said, "PM Modi has targeted us by saying that we are distributing 'Muft ki Revriyan' but I want to ask the PM where is that 'Papad' of 'Rs 15 lakh in every account that he sold."
While addressing the media, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that due to his 'good deeds in previous life' he has got Manish Sisodia as his Dy CM. He furher alleged that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores to AAP MLAs for joining the saffron party.
The Delhi CM said, "I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I've got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. Now they (BJP) are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crores each to leave AAP & join BJP."
"I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer. I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for an honest party, we will die but will never betray the people of the country," the AAP chief added.
Speaking to reporters after visiting Rajghat, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that he is lucky to have Manisha Sisodia who has no greed for the chief minister's post.
AAP MLAs prayed at Raj Ghat, "Mahatma Gandhi, save the country from Operation Lotus."
BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi and Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Singh addressed a press conference at the party headquarters over the liquor scam.
Tearing into BJP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We paid tribute to Gandhi Ji. We prayed that the situation of the country today should improve. We prayed for the peace and progress of the country. Some days ago, these people registered a false FIR against Manish Sisodia. They raided Manish Sisodia's house based on this. The raids went on for the entire day, i.e nearly 14 hours. They searched everything but did not find even one paisa which was unaccounted for. They didn't find any unaccounted cash or jewellery or objectionable documents."
#LIVE | After MLAs meeting; Arvind Kejriwal reaches Raj Ghat, calls Manish Sisodia 'honest, patriotic'.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reached Rajghat along with other AAP MLAs for paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Addressing a press conference after the AAP Legislative Party meeting, MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked, "BJP's Operation Lotus failed in Delhi. 53 out of 62 MLAs were present in the meeting today. Speaker is outside the country and Manish Sisodia is in Himachal. CM spoke to other MLAs over the phone and everyone said that they are with CM Kejriwal till their last breath". He added, "BJP contacted our 12 MLAs and told them to break the party. They wanted to break away 40 MLAs and were offering Rs 20 crores each". He also revealed that all the MLAs will go to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Rubbishing the claim that BJP is trying to split AAP, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi stated, "We don't need to break your (Aam Aadmi Party) government. We talk of 'fulfillment of promise', this is 'Operation Lotus' which is going on across the country and the country has seen how the government has done since 2014 till date."
Taking a swipe at BJP after 53 MLAs attended the AAP Legislative Party meeting, AAP MP Sanjay Singh remarked, "Operation Lotus became 'Operation Bogus' in Delhi. They were trying to buy MLA with thousands of crores of black money. Get the BJP probed by ED and CBI."
The meeting of AAP Legislative Party has commenced. All MLAs of AAP are in touch with the party top brass. While 53 MLAs have reached the meeting venue, 1 legislator is on the way. While Satyendar Jain is in jail, 7 other MLAs including Manish Sisodia are outside Delhi.
BJP workers led by Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta staged a protest against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the excise policy.
Here are the first visuals from the AAP Legislative Party meeting which will be chaired by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
"BJP has been trying for days to topple Delhi Govt. Our MLAs are being offered money and being threatened. Delhi Dy CM was threatened too. This is not the first such attempt. BJP has attempted Operation Lotus earlier too. They've always failed, they'll always fail," AAP MLA Atishi told the media.
AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged, "We are trying to contact our MLAs. I have full faith that our MLAs are not going anywhere. But we spoke to one MLA who has been contacted. He said that they are planning to poach 40 MLAs. From the numbers that came to the fore from the revelations by the MLAs yesterday, BJP is offering Rs.20 crore to each MLA. If you multiply 40 by 20, BJP has Rs.800 crore, which must be black money, to poach AAP MLAs."
AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj exuded confidence that all party legislators will attend the Legislative Party meeting at 11 am today.
Reacting to the speculation that at least 6 AAP MLAs are incommunicado, SAD-turned-BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa remarked, "This is a new drama by Arvind Kejriwal. No MLA wants to join BJP nor will we poach any MLA. Even if they fall at our feet, we won't welcome them into our party. They have been caught in the liquor scam. People who received and gave bribes of crores of rupees have been exposed.".
AAP will unveil its second poll promise in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls due later this year. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will make this announcement in HP's Una. Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had promised free education if it comes to power in the state.
In a massive development, sources told Republic TV that AAP was not able to establish contact with all its MLAs. That is why Arvind Kejriwal convened a Legislative Party meeting at 11 am today. As per sources, AAP will take all its legislator into confidence on the message of the top brass and apprise them of what to do if they receive any call from BJP leaders.