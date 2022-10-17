Manish Sisodia News LIVE: Delhi Dy CM Summoned By CBI Today; AAP Predicts Arrest

Quick links:
Anticipating the arrest of Manish Sisodia on Monday, AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the CBI summons is not related to the Excise Policy case but to the Gujarat election. Addressing a press conference after the CBI summoned Manish Sisodia, Bharadwaj said, "Manish Sisodia has been called by CBI tomorrow. And tomorrow, the central government’s CBI will arrest Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. It was claimed that an excise scam of Rs 10,000 crore happened in Delhi, Manish Sisodia earned Rs 10,000 crore in this so-called scam."
The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. So far, the CBI has arrested Boinpally Abhishek Rao, director of Robin Distillery Pvt Ltd and AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair in this case.
In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.
Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the liquor scam today. The AAP leader will have to appear before CBI at 11 am. Notably, he has been named the Number 1 accused in the Liquor scam case. Taking to Twitter, he asserted, "The CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, and nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation".