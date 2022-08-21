Manish Sisodia News LIVE Updates: Look Out Notice Issued; DyCM Barred From Leaving Country

Quick links:
Image: PTI
A day after being named as accused no.1 in the Delhi excise police scam case, AAP leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to share a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "Must listen to this statement of Modi Ji about CBI raids. If you do not listen then you will be deprived of knowing a very big truth".
CBI छापों के बारे में मोदी जी के इस बयान को ज़रूर सुने. अगर नहीं सुना तो आप एक बहुत बड़े सच को जानने से वंचित रह जाएँगे. https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
Amid developments in the Delhi excise police scam probe, a lookout notice has been issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 other accused. With this, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has been barred from traveling abroad.
A day after a corruption case was filed against Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy CM took to Twitter to share a video of the Delhi government's initiatives for children.
"Every moment spent with children in Delhi schools gives me courage and strength. All of Arvind Kejriwal's leaders are ready to surrender their lives for the future of the children. No conspiracy in the world will stop us from working for them," the liquor scam-accused Aam Aadmi Party leader captioned the video.
दिल्ली स्कूलों में बच्चों के साथ बिताया एक एक पल मुझे हौसला और ताक़त देता है।— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए @ArvindKejriwal जी के हर नेता की जान हाजिर है। दुनिया का कोई भी षड्यंत्र हमें इनके लिए काम करने से नहीं रोक पाएगा। pic.twitter.com/icAC97qHda
Amid the storm over the CBI probe and raids over the alleged irregularities in the Kejriwal government's excise policy 2021-22, a committee is soon likely to submit its report on the issue of liquor vends in non-confirming areas of the city.
The five-member committee was formed in April by then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the High Court's order to draw up a list of conforming and non-conforming municipal wards in the city.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, named an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI probing alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy execution, had accused Baijal of obstructing the opening of liquor stores in non-confirming areas.
Baijal had hit back at Sisodia, calling him a "desperate man" and alleging he was trying to save his "own skin". He had asserted no rules allowed opening liquor vends in non-confirming areas of the city.
Three accused were called to the CBI headquarters on Saturday where their statements were recorded and they were confronted with some documents of financial transactions recovered during the searches.
The accused were questioned for nearly 12 hours after which they were allowed to go home, officials said. Some of them will be called again for questioning, they added.
Officials said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is complete, summons will be issued to other accused.
Republic learned that the questioning by the CBI of the 5 accused in the Excise Policy case has been completed. Their statements are presently being analysed, and on the basis of the same, the summons will be issued in the upcoming days.
Speaking to Republic, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta put forth several questions before the AAP amid the excise policy scam probe. He asked, "If there is no scam then, then why was the commission of the liquor vendors increased from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent? Why did you decrease the number of dry days from 21 to 3? Because it would increase their sale. They haven't answered why they waived Rs 144 crore of the liquor mafias. Rs 30 crore earnest money, which was to be forfeited, why did you return it? Why did you bring blacklisted companies like Khau Gali in this?"
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed a press conference a day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at his residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022. Sisodia defended the AAP government and claimed the Excise policy introduced by his government was one of the best. He called the CBI raids against him a conspiracy unfolded by the central government to stop Arvind Kejriwal and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.
Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.
Following the CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.
The CBI on August 19 raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. Searches were carried out at 31 locations across cities. Sisodia, who is in charge of the Excise Department, confirmed the raids on Twitter.