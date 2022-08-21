Manish Sisodia News LIVE Updates: Look Out Notice Issued; DyCM Barred From Leaving Country

Amid the storm over the CBI probe and raids over the alleged irregularities in the Kejriwal government's excise policy 2021-22, a committee is soon likely to submit its report on the issue of liquor vends in non-confirming areas of the city.

The five-member committee was formed in April by then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the High Court's order to draw up a list of conforming and non-conforming municipal wards in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, named an accused in an FIR registered by the CBI probing alleged irregularities in the Excise Policy execution, had accused Baijal of obstructing the opening of liquor stores in non-confirming areas.

Baijal had hit back at Sisodia, calling him a "desperate man" and alleging he was trying to save his "own skin". He had asserted no rules allowed opening liquor vends in non-confirming areas of the city.