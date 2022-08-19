'Manish Sisodia Raided By CBI To Curb Arvind Kejriwal's Popularity': AAP Levels Big Charge

Addressing a press conference on Friday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was raided by CBI in a bid to curb the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal. According to him, PM Modi was unhappy with the fact that Delhi's work in the field of health and education was being praised across the globe. Moreover, Singh also predicted that the CBI was preparing to arrest Sisodia soon. On this occasion, he also questioned the central agencies for not probing BJP leaders over the hooch tragedy in Gujarat.

Sanjay Singh asserted, "AAP and Arvind Kejriwal won the Delhi polls thrice. They defeated BJP thrice. AAP went to Punjab and won with a massive majority. Arvind Kejriwal's popularity is increasing throughout the country after winning Delhi and Punjab. Kejriwal's message and his education and health model are reaching the entire country. People across the country are connecting with AAP in Kejriwal's name. Two days ago, he started a campaign to make India the number one country in the world. We are getting a lot of support from Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat."

"Narendra Modi is always worried about how to stop Kejriwal and the education and health model. But I want to tell you that neither Kejriwal nor the education and health model will stop. You jailed our Health Minister (Satyendar Jain) who gave the Mohalla Clinic model to the country and brought about a revolution in the health sector. You are preparing to jail our Education Minister," he added.

The senior AAP leader opined, "The purpose is not to probe the liquor policy. There is only one purpose- to stop the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal. If liquor policy was an issue, BJP leaders in Gujarat who manufacture illicit liquor should have been probed first as hundreds of people have lost their lives after drinking illicit liquor. Did ED or CBI carry out a probe against them?"

CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house

Earlier in the day, the CBI commenced its searches at Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. As per sources, raids are underway at nearly 20 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Sources revealed that the CBI took this action after registering an FIR. In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of the last fiscal year.

Implemented on November 17, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.