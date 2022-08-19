The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday morning raided 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the premises of former Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna. The raids were conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

Reacting to the CBI action against his top aide, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet that the the raids will not obstruct the ‘good works’ of the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture was printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper, on the same day, Centre sent CBI at Manish’s house,” said Kejriwal.

“The whole world is discussing the education and health model of Delhi. They (BJP) want to stop it. That is why the raids and arrests on Delhi’s health and education ministers,” he alleged.

The Delhi CM further said that Sisodia will fully cooperate with the CBI. “Welcome to CBI. Will cooperate fully. There have been many tests/raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still nothing will come out,” he wrote.

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी



CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

'CBI has arrived, they are welcome,' tweets Sisodia amid raids

On Friday morning, Sisodia confirmed that CBI was conducting searches at his residence and said, “CBI has arrived. They are welcome. We are extremely honest in building the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number-1.”

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy Chief Minister assured full cooperation in the investigation 'so that the truth can come out soon.'

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of education and health of Delhi. That is why the Health Minister (Satyendar Jain) and Education Minister of Delhi have been caught so that the good work of education health can be stopped. There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court," he wrote.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party were also quick to defend its minister, accusing the BJP-led Central government of harassing Sisodia, for his contribution toward Delhi's education.

"There has been a lot of applause for the education revolution of the Kejriwal government in today's New York Times paper. The same morning the BJP's CBI raided the house of Manish Sisodia, the hero of that education revolution. He faced many raids in 8 years but they did not find anything against him. Keep going - we will fully cooperate in the investigation," wrote AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Similar views were expressed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

मनीष सिसोदिया आज़ाद भारत के सबसे बेहतरीन शिक्षा मंत्री हैं। आज US के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT ने फ़्रंट पेज पर उनकी फ़ोटो छापी। और आज ही मोदी जी ने उनके घर CBI भेज दी। ऐसे भारत कैसे आगे बढ़ेगा? — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 19, 2022