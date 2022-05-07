Manish Sisodia Raps BJP Over Tajinder Bagga's Arrest; 'Going All Out To Save Their Goon'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, on May 7, reacted to the arrest of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police on Friday early morning. Taking to Twitter, he slammed the ruling party at the Centre, BJP, for 'going all out to protect a goon'.

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted in Hindi, without directly naming Tajinder Bagga, "The entire BJP and their governments have been engaged to save one of their goons who spoke against the brotherhood of Punjab and incited riots. BJP is a party of goons who take the work of goons even from the government. These people never even by mistake talk about education, health, inflation, and unemployment."

पंजाब के भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ बोलने वाले और दंगा भड़काने वाले अपने एक गुंडे को बचाने के लिए पूरी बीजेपी और इनकी सारी सरकारें लग गई हैं.



बीजेपी गुंडों का एक दल है जो सरकार से भी गुंडों का ही काम लेती है. ये लोग कभी गलती से भी शिक्षा स्वास्थ्य , महंगाई-बेरोज़गारी की बात नहीं करते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 7, 2022

Tajinder Bagga granted bail

Sisodia's tweet comes a day after a team of the Punjab Police arrested Tajinder Bagga for an alleged inflammatory tweet against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal, and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

The Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served five notices to join the probe. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Bagga's father that the BJP spokesperson was kidnapped by unknown persons. After getting a search warrant from a court in Dwarka, the Punjab Police while taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. He was handed over to the Delhi Police and taken back to the national capital after a few hours.

Finally, his ordeal came to an end at night on May 6, as a Magistrate court in Gurugram granted him bail. Metropolitan Magistrate Swayam Siddha Tripathy took note of the fact that Bagga's medical examination confirmed that he had sustained injuries. Acknowledging the BJP leader's apprehension of a threat from the Punjab Police, the court asked the Station House Officer of the Janakpuri Police Station to make the requisite arrangements for ensuring his safety.

Image: PTI, Republic World