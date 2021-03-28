Manish Sisodia Reacts To GNCTD Bill, Why Kejriwal Emerging As Prime Opposition To PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia explained why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as the prime opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the Centre has brought the GNCTD bill as they are insecure due to the Delhi CM's increasing popularity.

What gives AAP Confidence to replace BJP?

"I agree it's been only 6 to 7 years of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but the way the government worked in Delhi, people are now expecting the same governance and model in their state- be it Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra," he said.

"The point is not the space created by the AAP government in the last 6 to 7 years but the point is that everywhere people want to have Kejriwal Model. In the span of a few years when AAP can improve the situation of government schools, then why not PM Modi did the same for Gujarat schools in his 15 years of CM tenure. He has the mandate of India, why not improve the education system of the country. Henceforth, people now prefer the 'Kejriwal Model' over the 'Modi Model'," Manish Sisodia added. READ | GNCT Amendment Bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle amid opposition walkout; AAP cries foul

"People have now started to notice that under 'Kejriwal Model' everyone is getting cheap electricity, schools are improving, medical treatment is good, the water is clean, women are getting free bus service, the ration is reaching door to door. If Kejriwal can think that people need not go to SDM offices to make certificates and the SDM officer instead will go to houses, why PM Modi couldn't think like that despite getting a huge mandate. That is why we are raising the question that why is PM Modi feeling so insecure? Why is BJP insecure by Arvind Kejriwal's increasing popularity? They are trying to stop the Delhi CM and his work, and that is why they have brought the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill," added the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister.

GNCTD Bill Passed in Lok Sabha

On March 25, while addressing the press, Sisodia had slammed Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, affirming that the saffron party is 'scared' of the 'Kejriwal model'. He had claimed that the bill in question (GNCTD Bill) was brought to stop the developments taking place in the National Capital of India.

On March 22, the Lok Sabha had passed the GNCTD Bill. The Bill which defines the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), has been opposed by AAP, terming it 'murder of democracy'. The Bill is yet to pass through the Rajya Sabha, where AAP MP Sanjay Singh has begun garnering support from other parties to oppose the Bill.