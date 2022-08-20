After his press conference, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to declare Excise Policy 2021-2022 'the best ever' on Saturday. On the microblogging site, purportedly hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sisodia said that had 'they' not got the then Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to change his decision two days prior to the implementation of the policy, it would have earned the Delhi government "revenue of Rs 10,000 crore every year."

Once again reiterating that the aim is not to stop corruption but stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said, "But no matter how much they try, no matter how many conspiracies they make, the election of 2024 will be between Narendra Modi Ji and Arvind Kejriwal Ji."

'The country wants to give one chance to Kejriwal in 2024', says Sisodia

Claiming that, in the entire country, there are discussions on Kejriwal being given one chance in 2024, Sisodia said, "Therefore, a conspiracy is being hatched to put Kejriwal's Education Minister and Health Minister in jail on false charges."

"If their issue had been corruption, then the investigation would have been going on in the scam of Rs 14,000 crore which was done in the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway, which sank in the ground within five days of Prime Minister's inauguration. If their issue was corruption, the CBI raid would have been there," he tweeted in Hindi.

दरअसल इनका मुद्दा भ्रष्टाचार है ही नही



अगर मुद्दा शराब माफिया का भ्रष्टाचार रोकना होता तो सबसे पहले CBI की रेड गुजरात में होती, जहा गुजरात सरकार की 10,000 करोड़ की एक्साइज चोरी हो रही है और ये चोरी यही लोग करा रहे है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 20, 2022

Delhi's Excise Policy case

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids were conducted at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

On August 13, the agency issued the first set of summons in the matter. Of the 15 accused named in the FIR, five are presently being questioned by the agency.