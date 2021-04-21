Manish Sisodia Requests Centre To Increase Delhi's Oxygen Quota; Hits Out At Haryana Govt

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia urged the Centre to increase Delhi's oxygen quota to 500 MT. This comes in the wake of frantic appeals by many hospitals in the national capital regarding the shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients. Attributing the rise in demand for oxygen to the huge spurt in novel coronavirus cases, he also cited that nearly 30% of the patients in Delhi hospitals are from other states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked, "It is true is a shortage of oxygen in Delhi. The government of the state in which the oxygen is produced does not have the right over it. The Central government supplies it as per a quota. Our first demand from the Centre was that the demand for oxygen has increased manifold owing to the sudden rise in cases in Delhi and therefore increase from quota from 378 MT to 500 MT. That's why there is a shortage."

"In Delhi hospitals, there are patients from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana apart from Delhi. I am visiting 30 hospitals daily and there at least 30% of patients from outside Delhi. We want to ensure that they go back to their cities after being treated. So, the Centre should increase the Delhi government's quota of oxygen," he added.

Sisodia levels charge against Haryana government

On this occasion, Sisodia also accused the Haryana administration of warning local oxygen manufacturers to not supply oxygen to hospitals in Delhi. According to the AAP leader, he received an SOS from a hospital in this regard. While acknowledging that the concerned hospital managed to receive oxygen supply before 2 am with the assistance of a Union Minister, he opined that the Centre should not let a situation evolve in the first place. There are 85,575 active cases in Delhi while 8,07,328 patients have been discharged and 12,638 fatalities have been recorded.