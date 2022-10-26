Manish Sisodia Responds As BJP Calls Out Kejriwal's 'Hindu Card' Ahead Of Himachal Polls

Hours after BJP launched a sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal for playing 'Hindu card' ahead of the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday hit back at the saffron camp for opposing AAP supremo’s idea. Sisodia’s comments came after Kejriwal urged the Centre to introduce fresh currency notes with images of Hindu Gods and Mahatma Gandhi's picture.

Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia said, "I am shocked that BJP is against putting the images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi on the currency notes. They (BJP) should understand the sentiments of the people of the country. I don't know why some BJP leaders are against the idea so much and why are they opposing it so much."

Supporting the claims of Delhi Chief Minister, Sisodia earlier in the day took to Twitter and said, “Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are symbols of prosperity and prosperity. With his blessings, the country will prosper and move ahead and become number one. Putting a picture of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha along with Mahatma Gandhi on the currency of India will prove to be auspicious for the whole country.”

माँ लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश संपन्नता और समृद्धि के प्रतीक है। उनके आशीर्वाद से देश समृद्ध होकर आगे बढ़ेगा और नंबर 1 बनेगा।



भारत की करंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ माँ लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की तस्वीर लगाना पूरे देश के लिए मंगलमयी साबित होगा.. https://t.co/Fh4x7HFJBt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 26, 2022

‘If Kejriwal’s demand is genuine then…’: BJP

In response to Arvind Kejriwal's pitch of introducing Laxmi-Ganesh images, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "Kejriwal ji can not be trusted, his words do not align with his actions. And if he is serious about this demand then he should ask his minister Imran Hussain and MP Amanatullah Khan to hold a press conference on the matter so that we can understand whether they are playing politics on the issue or not."

The BJP leader further stated that if Kejriwal's demand is genuine then he should sack all his ministers and MPs who speak against Hindu Gods and Goddess and question their identities.

'Political drama': Kalka Mandir priest on Kejriwal

Following Arvind Kejriwal's demand for placing the images of Hindu gods on currency notes, Kalka Mandir priest also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister and said, “Kejriwal has now realised he won't be able to win Gujarat elections without the support of Hindus. Therefore, he is taking support of this political drama.”

“He has now understood that he can not win the election. In India, various communities will also not accept the images of Hindu Gods on the notes. Kejriwal’s demand is purely a disrespect towards our Gods,” he added.