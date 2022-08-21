Manish Sisodia Responds To Lookout Circular Issued By CBI; 'What Is This Gimmick?'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday dubbed the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him as a 'gimmick' of the Central government after the CBI raids at his residence 'failed'. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he was roaming freely in the capital and is ready to appear whenever the agency says.

"All your raids have failed. Not a single paisa ki hera-pheri (fraud) was found and now you have issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can't find you?" the scam-accused minister tweeted in Hindi.

आपकी सारी रेड फैल हो गयी, कुछ नहीं मिला, एक पैसे की हेरा फेरी नहीं मिली, अब आपने लुक आउट नोटिस जारी किया है कि मनीष सिसोदिया मिल नहीं रहा। ये क्या नौटंकी है मोदी जी?

मैं खुलेआम दिल्ली में घूम रहा हूँ, बताइए कहाँ आना है? आपको मैं मिल नहीं रहा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022

Earlier today, the Central Bureau of Investigation issued a lookout circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others accused in the Delhi excise policy scam case. With this, the minister has been temporarily barred from travelling abroad. In case any of the accused have to travel out of the country, they would have to seek permission from the central agency.

Sisodia accused no. 1 in liquor policy scam probe

The CBI has filed an FIR against 15 persons, including Deputy CM Sisodia, in a corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

However, the AAP leader has defended the excise policy as "one of the best" and accused BJP of conspiring to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2024 general elections.

Earlier today, Sisodia shared a video on Twitter, of then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, criticising the CBI action against his government. In the video, Modi could be seen hitting out at the UPA government for "misusing" its agencies to harass the ministers of Gujarat.

"We knew that seasons change slowly, but even the winds are surprised by your speedy flip sir," tweeted Sisodia, along with the video.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.

Following the CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.