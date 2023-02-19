Manish Sisodia Seeks Time From CBI In Excise Case; 'Busy With Delhi Budget Preparations'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials to postpone the summons asking him to appear for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy case. Sisodia, who holds the Finance portfolio, said that he is busy preparing the Delhi Budget and is seeking time since any disturbance will hamper the budget. Notably, the CBI summoned the DyCM to appear on Sunday for questioning in the Excise policy case.

Speaking to the reporters, Manish Sisodia said, "I got a notice from CBI yesterday, asking to appear for questioning in connection with the Excise policy. I requested them (CBI) that since I am Delhi’s Finance Minister, every day is crucial as I am busy finalising Delhi's budget. I am working 24 hours to prepare Delhi’s budget by the end of February and then seek the Centre’s approval for it. After the approval from the Centre, only then the budget is placed in the Assembly in Delhi."

"Since it’s the last week of February, each and every day is crucial for budget preparations. That’s why I have requested them to delay the questioning till the end of February or after that as I am preparing the budget. I will appear in front of them and answer all their questions about the Excise policy post-February... I have full faith that the CBI officials will understand this," he added.

CBI summons Manish Sisodia

On Saturday, the CBI summoned Sisodia to appear for questioning on Sunday, in connection with the Delhi Excise police case. Though Sisodia has not been named as accused in the CBI chargesheet, the agency said that the investigation against the DyCM and other suspects is still going on.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time when the AAP leader has been summoned by the central agency in the Excise case. Sisodia was earlier questioned on October 17 last year and his home and bank lockers were also searched in connection with the case.

Notably, in the Excise case, it is alleged the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.