'Manish Sisodia Should Get Bharat Ratna,' Says Kejriwal In Gujarat; Announces New Freebies

In Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal issued an impassioned defence of his under-lend deputy CM and sought the Bharat Ratna for Manish Sisodia on Monday. The Delhi Chief Minister said that his Deputy instead of being honoured for improving the standard of education in schools in the national capital was being hounded by Central agencies in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Manish Sisodia may be arrested, who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections," Kejriwal said, adding that the the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state.

AAP announces freebies in Gujarat

Presenting AAP as an alternative to BJP in Gujarat, Kejriwal announced a new tranche of freebies for the state. Coming to the health sector in BJP-ruled state, Kejriwal claimed that the government hospitals are 'systematically being destroyed' so that people go to private hospitals'. In case AAP comes to power, Kejriwal said, "Every person will get free, and good treatment. All medicines, tests, and operations, be it for the rich or the poor, will be free of cost. Also, like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in cities & villages."

For education, the AAP convenor said that in total 1 crore of kids go to school- 53- 54 lakh go to government schools and over 44 lakh students go to private schools. He said that the kids of both Private and government schools were being cheated- private school students with exorbitant fees, and government school students with lack of facilities.

"By our model, the lives of over 1 crore students will be improved...And that's how Gujarat will be developed, the country will be developed," he said.

Earlier, 10 lakh jobs for the youth of the state and an employment guarantee scheme were announced, in addition to announcing monthly allowances for women. Also, free electricity supply was announced.

The BJP and the AAP have been holding attacks and counter-attacks on each other ever since Manish Sisodia was raided by the CBI on Friday in the Liquor excise policy matter. The battle over freebies extends even longer than that.