Manish Sisodia Slams BJP Over Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive; 'BJP Scripted This'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia, on Wednesday, slammed the Jahangirpuri demolition drive by saying that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been encouraging violence in various states of the country. He also questioned the saffron party on "why are they breaking the illegal houses only now when they, themselves, allowed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) to build the houses in last 15 years."

Sisodia, during a press briefing, said, "Today, there is violence in the country everywhere and it is all because of BJP. We cannot see anything else except goons everywhere and BJP is to be blamed for this. The youth of the country especially, who wants to talk about education and their growth, are very upset by the violence taking place in various states. If we want to end this violence, we need to raze down the BJP headquarters itself. As soon as we do this, there will be an end to the violence as well."

"I want to ask BJP, why did they allow so many Bangladeshi or Rohingya people to live in India in the past eight years? BJP should share the data with us on how many Bangladeshis are currently staying in the country and where they are staying. If there is no data, they need to find them. With the data, one will realise that the violence is taking place in only those areas where these people are staying. BJP has scripted all this as they only talk about violence and ask people to join their party," he added.

"Why is BJP breaking the illegal houses only now when they, themselves, allowed the MCD to build these houses in the last 15 years? How much bribe has BJP leaders taken when they were constructing these houses? I would like to say they should also run bulldozers over those BJP leaders' houses who helped them in production while constructing these illegal houses," the AAP leader said.

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

On Wednesday, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegally constructed slums and shops in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The NDMC, in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive beacuse people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive.