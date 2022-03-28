Manish Sisodia Slams Changes To Chandigarh Govt Employees' Services; 'BJP Scared Of AAP'

Lashing out at the Centre for taking Chandigarh govt employees under the central civil services, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday, claimed that 'BJP was scared of AAP's rising footprint'. Noting that Centre had not changed the rules in Chandigarh when Punjab was ruled by Congress (2017-22), Sisodia said that it was the formation of the AAP govt which had rattled Shah. Congress too slammed the changes as an attack on fedaralism.

Sisodia: 'BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint'

"From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services," Sisodia tweeted.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 27, 2022

Shah unveils new plan for Chandigarh

On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh UT administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. Highlighting the benefits of the plan, he said that it will increase their retirement age from 58 to 60 years and allow women to avail two years leave for child care. He also laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 632.78 crores.

"Union Cabinet has already approved it and the notification regarding this will be done tomorrow. It will be implemented from the coming financial year (April 1)," announced Shah.

Other changes include increase in child education allowance. He also inaugurated a new Integrated Command and Control Centre, a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

Opposing the move, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira said, "Presently 60% of employees in Chandigarh are from Punjab. Putting the UT under central rules will snatch the right of Punjab from Chandigarh. It is an attack on federalism."

Similarly, Akali Dal leader Daljit Cheema tweeted, "MOH’s decision to impose central govt rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of Punjab Reorg act and must be reconsidered. This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in BBMB, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab".

The changes to Chandigarh come a year after Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. The Bill defines the powers of the Delhi government and the L-G with regard to the 1991 Act - prohibiting the Legislative Assembly from making rules for (i) day-to-day administration of the NCT, (ii) conduct any inquiry into administrative decisions.

The Bill also mandates that execution by the govt must be done in the name of the L-G along with his inputs. AAP has challenged the Bill in the Supreme Court.