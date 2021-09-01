Manish Sisodia Slams CM Yogi's UP Govt; Accuses BJP Of Misusing Mid-day Meal Funds

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday lashed out at CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and said that it is involved in various corruptions. While addressing a press conference after conducting the Tiranga Yatra, Manish Sisodia said that there is corruption everywhere in Uttar Pradesh. "From providing jobs to giving right price to the farmers for their crops, there is corruption everywhere," the AAP leader added.

Manish Sisodia attacks Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt

Remarking that the Uttar Pradesh government is working against the glory of the tricolour and the people who fought for its freedom, Sisodia said that the people of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite all their talks about nationalism, fail to provide good education to the people in the state. He also accused them of misusing the mid-day meal funds.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "When a journalist raises the question regarding the mid-day meal funds, he was sent to jail for 6 months."

Stating that AAP will be interacting with the people of Uttar Pradesh under the Tiranga Yatra, with the pledge of development and revolution in education, he said that his party's Tiranga Yatra kicked off in Lucknow on August 14. Later, another yatra was carried out from Agra on August 29, which also witnessed participation from Sisodia. Another such yatra is proposed for September 14 in Ayodhya. The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held next year.

With ANI inputs

(Image: PTI)