Manish Sisodia Slams Sambit Patra On O2 Data Row, Says 'abusing Kejriwal Won't Hide Sins'

In an escalating face-off between the Centre and the Delhi Government, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference on Wednesday where he lashed out at the Union government for evading responsibility for the death of COVID-19 patients due to lack of medical Oxygen. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Health Ministry had stated that 'no deaths' were recorded due to the Oxygen crisis in the second wave of the pandemic.

Hitting out at the Centre's statement Sisodia said, "Yesterday, a question was raised in the parliament. It was a very sensitive topic. The question was on the the lack of availibility of Oxygen during the second wave of Coronavirus. During the second wave, hospitals, doctors, patients, families were in a lot of trouble and we saw what was happeneing in April-May. Yesterday, in a shameless way, the Centre peddled a white lie saying that no deaths were reported due to the Oxygen crisis in the country."

Manish Sisodia lashes out at Sambit Patra

Blaming the Centre's 'mismanagement' of Oxygen, Manish Sisodia alleged that the Centre was 'lying shamelessly' to hide the effects of crisis that had broken out due to their amendment of Oxygen laws. "The Centre should think that after April 15- May 10, the Centre had mismanaged Oxygen and hospitals were in crisis. I was managing Oxygen in Delhi, I know the WhatsApp messages filled with requests saying we don't have Oxygen. To hide their fault and the disaster they created, the Centre lied shamelessly. They have to take responsibility for this," he said.

Moreover, Sisodia also hit out at BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra for holding a press conference and attacking the AAP government over the mismanagement of oxygen in Delhi.

"To underline this shamelssless Sambit Patra came and did not take responsibilty of the deaths due to Oxygen and blamed others. Abusing Kejriwal will not hide your sins. This will not be forgotten, 100 years later also this will be discussed. That the Centre dragged the nation into crisis due to thier foolishness. They troubled non-BJP states," the Delhi DY CM alleged.

Denying any mention of deaths due to lack of oxygen reported by states and UTs, the Centre has told the Parliament that a total of 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders were distributed to the states, 237 of the 1,222 PSA Oxygen generation plants had been commissioned while 295 PSA plants are being installed by different ministries during and after the second wave of the pandemic.