Manish Sisodia Sought Liquor Scam Files Despite Being Accused No.1; Anurag Thakur Pans AAP

In a massive development, Republic TV learnt that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tried to obtain documents related to the liquor scam. As he is the accused no.1 in this case, he allegedly misused his powers as a Minister as per the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 of the Government of Delhi. Republic TV accessed a letter written by Sisodia's OSD MK Nikhil to the Excise Commissioner on September 30 asking for "photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents immediately".

The Excise Department had handed over the original files to the CBI and the ED for their ongoing investigations. When it asked the Law Department whether the documents could be given to Sisodia, it responded, “Since the matter is under investigation by various agencies like ED, CBI, EOW, Income Tax and name of the concerned Minister is reflected as accused No. 1, the normal procedural of Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules would not be applicable in this case”. At the same time, it clarified that the Excise Department can seek the permission of the agencies to supply a copy of the files to the AAP leader.

#BREAKING | Manish Sisodia accused of misusing powers as minister as his letter seeking details of the liquor policy despite being accused no 1 emerges. BJP hits out. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/JHQQTbrCQt — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

Anurag Thakur slams AAP's doublespeak

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from Himachal Pradesh on the campaign trail, Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at AAP over this latest revelation. He asserted, "Arvind Kejriwal is the CM since 8 years but doesn't have any Department and doesn't sign any file. So, Satyendar Jain and others will go to jail. The kingpin will remain out. Arvind Kejriwal shamelessly gives a clean chit to Satyendar Jain who is facing corruption charges and is in jail since 5 months. Accused no.1 Manish Sisodia retains his post as kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal".

He added, "These are the same people who said in 2014 that we will fight a battle against corruption. They would talk about 'India Against Corruption. If anyone is embroiled in corruption, it is Arvind Kejriwal and AAP". Sisodia has already been raided and questioned by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.