Last Updated:

Manish Sisodia Sought Liquor Scam Files Despite Being Accused No.1; Anurag Thakur Pans AAP

After Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused bureaucrats of disobeying orders, it emerged that he tried to obtain documents related to the liquor scam. 

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: Republic TV/PTI


In a massive development, Republic TV learnt that Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tried to obtain documents related to the liquor scam. As he is the accused no.1 in this case, he allegedly misused his powers as a Minister as per the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 of the Government of Delhi. Republic TV accessed a letter written by Sisodia's OSD MK Nikhil to the Excise Commissioner on September 30 asking for "photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents immediately". 

The Excise Department had handed over the original files to the CBI and the ED for their ongoing investigations. When it asked the Law Department whether the documents could be given to Sisodia, it responded, “Since the matter is under investigation by various agencies like ED, CBI, EOW, Income Tax and name of the concerned Minister is reflected as accused No. 1, the normal procedural of Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules would not be applicable in this case”. At the same time, it clarified that the Excise Department can seek the permission of the agencies to supply a copy of the files to the AAP leader. 

 

Anurag Thakur slams AAP's doublespeak

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV from Himachal Pradesh on the campaign trail, Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at AAP over this latest revelation. He asserted, "Arvind Kejriwal is the CM since 8 years but doesn't have any Department and doesn't sign any file. So, Satyendar Jain and others will go to jail. The kingpin will remain out. Arvind Kejriwal shamelessly gives a clean chit to Satyendar Jain who is facing corruption charges and is in jail since 5 months. Accused no.1 Manish Sisodia retains his post as kingpin is Arvind Kejriwal". 

READ | Delhi Liquorgate accused Dinesh Arora to turn approver as trouble mounts for AAP & Sisodia

He added, "These are the same people who said in 2014 that we will fight a battle against corruption. They would talk about 'India Against Corruption. If anyone is embroiled in corruption, it is Arvind Kejriwal and AAP". Sisodia has already been raided and questioned by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. 

READ | Gauhati HC rejects Sisodia's petition for quashing defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma

 

READ | Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia denied entry in Ghazipur landfill site; shifts blame on BJP
READ | MCD polls: Arvind Kejriwal to announce 10 'guarantees' on Thursday, says Sisodia
First Published:
COMMENT