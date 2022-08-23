Manish Sisodia Summoned By Assam Court In Defamation Case Filed By Himanta Biswa Sarma

Already embroiled in the Delhi Excise Policy case, troubles mount for Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia with the Assam Court now issuing a summon. Kamrup's Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate has asked Sisodia to appear before it on September 29, in connection with the defamation case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The case, criminal in nature, was filed against Sisodia on July 1 by Sarma. This is in addition to a civil case filed by Sarma's wife Rinki Baruah. The husband and wife duo has sued him over his remarks accusing them of 'brazen corruption' under the 'pretext of the COVID-19 pandemic'.

On June 4, Sisodia in a press briefing had said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife's company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime."

Sisodia had claimed he had the documents to prove so. Both Sarma and his wife have separately denied all the charges levelled against them.

'My wife did not take a single penny'

In his clarification thereafter, Sarma tweeted, "At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donated around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost to the government to save lives. She didn't take a single penny."

"The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same,” he had further said, adding, 'this is not corruption, it’s humanity'.