Manish Sisodia Summoned On Basis Of Evidence Gathered So Far; No Clean Chit: CBI Sources

Amid AAP alleging that Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Monday, sources in the CBI told Republic TV that summons are part of the professional investigation undertaken by the central agency. Moreover, sources added that the CBI has meticulously recorded the statements of other accused persons. Based on the evidence gathered so far, the investigating team decided to send out summons to the Delhi Deputy CM who was handling the Excise department when the liquor policy was implemented. Sources clarified that no clean chit has been given to any accused.

#BREAKING | Inside details accessed: Top CBI sources say - 'Agency recorded statements of other accused. Dy CM Manish Sisodia summoned in liquor scam case based on evidence gathered so far. No clean chit has been given to any accused.' - https://t.co/ggaY4XryPv pic.twitter.com/tOQkar9VId — Republic (@republic) October 17, 2022

Manish Sisodia under scanner in liquor scam case

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. As per the Chief Secretary's report, the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Furthermore, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. After being summoned by the CBI on Monday, Sisodia led a roadshow of AAP workers to Rajghat in a massive show of strength.