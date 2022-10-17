Manish Sisodia Takes Blessings From Mother Ahead Of CBI Grilling, Holds Roadshow

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who has been summoned by the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) in connection with the liquor scam was seen leaving for Rajghat on Monday morning. Notably, AAP workers and leaders have staged a massive protest at Rajghat ahead of Sisodia's questioning.

Appearing for the first time after the CBI summons, the AAP leader took blessings from his mother and bid adieu to his wife as he left his home. It is pertinent to mention that Sisodia has been named the number 1 accused in the Liquor scam case. Delhi Deputy CM also spoke to the media and claimed that their (BJP) aim is to send me to jail to stop me from going to Gujarat. Nothing was found against me in the raids, he added.

At Rajghat, Manish Sisodia addressed the AAP workers' bike rally and claimed that he will not bow down in the fight for freedom. "We will never bow down to dictatorship. This is the second fight for freedom against the conspirators".

'They want to arrest me'': Manish Sisodia alleges political vendetta

"They (BJP) are planning to arrest me. The CBI raided my house and found nothing. They didn't find a single paisa of corruption in my house. The CBI examined my bank lockers as well but found nothing. They thought that they will recover some property documents, gold, and cash there. They went to my village and conducted a probe into whether I have purchased any land there. But they didn't find anything. They know that this case is fake. They want to throw me into jail so that I can't go to Gujarat".

He added, "In Gujarat, BJP is losing very badly. That's why it is scared and wants to stop me from going there. Whenever I have visited Gujarat in the last few days, I saw that the condition of schools and hospitals is bad. I saw young people struggle to find jobs. People there are faring very badly. Every child of Gujarat is now campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs, and electricity. Today, the people of Gujarat have expectations from Arvind Kejriwal. We have urged people to elect an AAP government so that your schools and hospitals will also be good like Delhi. You will also get zero electricity bills and jobs in a transparent manner."

Earlier in the day, in a series of tweets, he stated the same that this is a fake case against him to ho stop the Gujarat campaign.

मेरे ख़िलाफ़ पूरी तरह से फ़र्ज़ी केस बनाकर इनकी तैयारी मुझे गिरफ़्तार करने की है. मुझे आने वाले दिनों में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए गुजरात जाना था। ये लोग गुजरात बुरी तरह से हार रहे हैं। इनका मक़सद मुझे गुजरात चुनाव प्रचार में जाने से रोकना है। 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022

'Manish Sisodia today's Bhagat Singh': Saurabh Bhardwaj

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj stated that the way police and security personnel are deployed outside Manish Sisodia's residence he is definitely going to get arrested. "It was being said that Sisodia has been called for notice but the manner in which the police have cordoned off, his house has been completely converted into a cantonment. This is a direct indication that he is going to be arrested today. This is the second fight for freedom, the way Sardar Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country and liberated it. Today the time has come when the country is again asking for sacrifice. Whether it is Manish Sisodia or Satyendra Jain, they are the freedom fighter of today's era, and these people are the descendants of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and ready to sacrifice their lives for the country".

(Image: @AamAadmiParty-Twitter/RepublicWorld)