Manish Sisodia Urges AAP MLAs To Stand Against BJP-led 'extortion & Hooliganism' In Delhi

Raising strong objections to alleged 'extortion and hooliganism' instigated by the BJP in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia wrote to AAP MLAs to 'stand with the people of Delhi against this hooliganism of BJP'. This comes a day after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha criticised the Delhi civic body's anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures in Jahangirpuri and said that Home Minister Amit Shah's residence should be bulldozed.

Indicating that the BJP will lose seats in the impending MCD elections, Sisodia alleged that BJP members have resorted to issuing threats to shop owners and landlords. "BJP has decided to earn as much money as it can," he stated.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM of Delhi shared his letter addressed to MLAs; he stated, "While going from MCD, BJP has decided to earn as much money as it can, so now BJP goons are giving various threats to the shop owners and landlords. I have written a letter to my MLAs asking them to stand with the people of Delhi against this hooliganism of BJP."

"We have received many complaints against BJP members that they have been barging into the houses and shops of people and threatening the owners to pay a sum or else their properties will be bulldozed. In fact, residents of my constituency Patparganj have reached out to me and complained against many BJP workers. Residents of Green Park have complained too. They are fearful of the BJP bulldozing their shops and homes for real," Sisodia's letter to MLAs read.

"I have been apprised that the BJP has decided to amass as much money as they can, given that they are exiting the Delhi Municipal Corporation. That is why they are threatening the landlords," it added.

"The people of Delhi will never tolerate such hooliganism. I appeal to all MLAs across Delhi to stand up against such illicit orders of the BJP. I urge you to inform residents in your legislative seats that the AAP-led Delhi government is by their side. If you catch hold of such BJP-led hooliganism, immediately call the police and apprise the government of the same," the letter further read.

Pursuant to Sisodia's letter, Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that 'many such complaints' have been received from various parts of the national capital and questioned if this was the reason behind delaying MCD elections. He wrote on Twitter, "Many such complaints are coming from all over Delhi. The people of Delhi will not openly tolerate this type of extortion and hooliganism. Is that why the MCD elections have been postponed?"