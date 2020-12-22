Manish Sisodia's Convoy Stopped In Lucknow; DyCM Compares Yogi & Kejriwal's Model

Arriving in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that he was blocked by the state's police force on his way to visit a school in Lucknow. Sisodia landed in Lucknow in response to the challenge issued by the state's Education Minister Satish Dwivedi. The Uttar Pradesh Minister had invited CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy to visit the government schools in the state and compare them with those in the national capital.

"Satish Dwivedi ji, you are now using police force to stop me from visiting schools. You had invited me to witness the schools in UP. You are now scared that the reality of schools in Lucknow will come out in the open that is why you are resorting to use of police force," Dy CM Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. He also shared a video of his convoy being blocked by the police as a testament to his claims.

शिक्षा मंत्री @drdwivedisatish जी आपने तो पुलिंस बल लगाकर मुझे अब स्कूल के रास्ते में रोक रहे हैं. आपने तो कहा था हमारे स्कूल देख लीजिए.



लखनऊ में ही आपके स्कूलों की पोल खुलने से आप घबरा गए और पुलिस लगाकर रास्ते में ही रोक लिया. https://t.co/1evKoddWWB — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 22, 2020

Dwivedi had asked the AAP leaders to visit the schools in Uttar Pradesh after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities. The Delhi CM did so while announcing that the AAP will contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in India's most populous state in 2022.

'Yogi should resign'

Speaking to Republic TV on Tuesday, Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led administration and raised questions over the existing government. Drawing comparisons with the Delhi government, Sisodia highlighted the achievements of the AAP government and threw weight behind the 'Kejriwal Model' of governance.

"The government that works won't make excuses. When Yogi ji became the CM, he knew the population of UP then. Then he never said that he won't be able to provide benefits to all. Today when the public is raising questions, then he is replying that the population is large. Hence, he has himself admitted that he can't serve a huge population. He should resign then," Sisodia said.

As the AAP sets its eyes on the 2022 elections to make inroads in Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia also said, "There is only one Opposition in Uttar Pradesh today - Aam Aadmi Party. There is only one leader of the Opposition - Sanjay Singh. No one has questioned the government as much as Sanjay Singh."

While Sisodia arrived in Lucknow to respond to Satish Dwivedi's challenge, BJP leader Kapil Mishra back home issued another challenge to the Deputy CM who also overlooks the Education Department in Delhi. The former AAP leader challenged Sisodia for a debate over the health and educational facilities in Delhi and stated that before 'selling lies' in UP and Uttarakhand, the Delhi DyCM should give answers in the national capital first.

दिल्ली की शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य पर डिबेट की खुली चुनौती @msisodia



जगह और समय आपका सिसोदिया जी

जनता के सामने डिबेट की चुनौती दे रहा हूँ



यूपी उत्तराखण्ड में झूठ बेचने से पहले एक दिल्ली वाले के सवालों का जवाब तो दीजिये https://t.co/ktbf2A1fHg — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 22, 2020

AAP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Announcing his party's entry in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 15 said that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the assembly elections in 2022. AAP had already begun its expansion in Uttar Pradesh, appointing its party leader Sanjay Singh as the chief of its state wing. Earlier, in August, the party had appointed Abhinav Rai as co-incharge of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had announced.

