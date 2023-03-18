Manish Sisodia's PA Summoned By ED, Likely To Face Former Deputy CM During Grilling

Manish Sisodia's Personal Assistant Devendra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as he is next in line for questioning regarding the Liquor policy scam. This comes just a few hours after the custody of the former Delhi Deputy CM was extended for five days by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

According to sources, Sisodia is likely to be brought face to face with his PA as the ED continues to probe the alleged money laundering and corruption under the now scrapped Excise Policy. AAP leaders, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile continue to plead Sisodia's innocence and are accusing the BJP of using central agencies for political vendetta.

BJP की "मनोहर कहानियों" का ये हाल है..



ED का ये हाल है कि 2014 से 2022 तक:



8 साल में 3,555 केस दर्ज किए—इनमें से कुल मिलाकर Court ने मात्र 23 लोगों को सजा सुनाई



मकसद है फर्जी Case डालो और AAP नेता @msisodia को Jail में रखो।



—MP @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/OrtLS09i2T — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 17, 2023

Sisodia, who is lodged in Tihar jail with another AAP minister Satyendar Jain, had his custody extended by five days after the court was told that important information had come up during the former's remand.

Manish Sisodia involved in destroying evidence: ED

In the remand copy assessed by Republic, the ED alleged that Sisodia was involved in destroying digital evidence relating to the liquor scam. "The large-scale destruction of digital evidence was intentionally done to destroy evidence of his involvement in the offence of money laundering by destroying evidence of handling of proceeds of crime, money trail as well as involvement/ connection in the process/ activities connected with proceeds of crime for the commissioning of the offence of money laundering," ED's remand copy read.

Sisodia is also accused of using a SIM card not registered to his name to avoid suspicion about his involvement. On the allegation of fixing of 12 percent margin in collusion with South Group, ED said, "Collusion of the arrestee with the South Group is even clearer when certain parts of the final GoM report have been found in the mobile phones of these South Group members and representatives 2 days before the GoM even submitted their report to Council of Ministers."

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 after eight hours of questioning by the agency at its headquarters in Delhi. Having three dozen ministries under his control, the portfolios have now been distributed between AAP members Gopal Rai, Atishi, Imran Hussain, Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gahlot.