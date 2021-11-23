Manish Tewari 'amused' At BJP's Response; 'would They React Similarly To Their Handling?'

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari opened a controversy by stating that the UPA government's response to the 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. In his new book, 10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India, he attacked India for its passive reaction to Pakistan's terror violence. To this, BJP further questioned Congress, asking the Sonia-Rahul-led party why national security was not a priority during the deadly Mumbai attack.

And now, Manish Tiwari has again hit back at the BJP by sharing a tweet that read, "I am rather amused at BJP reaction to one excerpt from a 304 Page book that tries to dissect responses to National Security Situations that Impacted India. I wonder would they react similarly to some “hard analysis’ about their handling of the National Security Remit also?".

I am rather amused at @BJP4India reaction to one excerpt from a 304 Page book that tries to dissect responses to National Security Situations that Impacted India.I wonder would they react similarly to some “hard analysis’ about their handling of the National Security Remit also? — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 23, 2021

While BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told Republic TV that the comments made by Tewari are well-known facts as the security in the region was jeopardized because of the inaction of the Congress government. He added that Modi's government is now completely focused on the matters related to three farm laws repeal.

BJP slams Congress over Tewari's 26/11 remarks

Slamming Congress for the inaction during the deadly Mumbai terror attack, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press briefing, “They were not worried about the integrity of India on issues like national security. Every Indian used to say this, BJP was saying the same thing. Today, Manish Tewari, who was a minister in Congress rule, has admitted that his government had put national security at stake".

While Manish Tewari had suggested, "For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11".

Image: PTI